The 2016 presidential election is long over, but that doesn't mean Hillary Clinton can't troll President Trump.

While speaking as part of Yale University's graduation events this past weekend, Clinton pulled a Russia fur hat out.

"Now, I see looking out at you that you are following the tradition of over-the-top-hats," Clinton told the graduates, who had donned hats as a part of their Class Day tradition on Sunday. "So I brought a hat, too. A Russian hat."

As the crowd cheered, she appeared to hint at Russian campaign interference: "Look I mean — if you can't 'em, join 'em."

Clinton, who graduated from Yale Law, also joked about losing Michigan in 2016.

"I am thrilled for all of you — even the three of you who live in Michigan and didn't request your absentee ballots in time," she said, drawing laughter.

On a more serious note, the former secretary of State lamented her loss ("I'm still not over it") and warned students of the "assault" on reason and facts.

"But we are also witnessing an era of new moral conviction, civil engagement and a sense of devotion to our democracy and country," she said.

