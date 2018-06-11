Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is urging Americans to head to the polls Tuesday, saying they should put people in office who will "continue the hard work of saving our democracy."

In a series of tweets published Tuesday morning, Clinton encouraged Americans to vote on Election Day, in what has become of the most highly anticipated midterm elections in recent memory.

"For the past two years, we've watched this administration attack and undermine our democratic institutions and values," Clinton wrote. "Today, we say enough."

Clinton also said Tuesday's election isn't just about voting "against radicalism, bigotry, and corruption," but picking candidates who support plans to increase wages and give more people opportunities for health care.

"If they win, they’ll do great things for America," Clinton said. "Let's exercise our birthright as Americans today, put those people in office, and continue the hard work of saving our democracy."

It'll take all of us. Happy Election Day. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 6, 2018

