Mickeyandminnie
In this artist’s concept rendering, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse invite guests to join in the new “Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party” at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The party is part of Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration, which begins Jan. 18, 2019.
Disney

Get ready for a little magic from the Magic Kingdom. Scratch that, a lot of magic.

Walt Disney World announced a new lineup of things to do and places to go come 2019. Fresh from this summer's opening of Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios and the hotly anticipated Star Wars Land, the Orlando theme park resort shows no sign of slowing down.

New events are popping up at all four Disney parks.

“Whether you grew up with Mickey and Minnie, ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Cars’ or another classic story, you are going to love what all four of our theme parks have to offer in the coming year,” George Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort, said in a news release. “This will be a year when the entire family can re-live those memories, plus make new ones together – right here in the world’s premier family vacation destination … the place where dreams come true.”

More: Food Network star Guy Fieri opens Chicken Guy! at Disney Springs in Orlando

Photos: Food Network star Guy Fieri and his Chicken Guy! restaurant at Disney Springs

The last few months of 2018 will be jam-packed for the House of Mouse as the Orlando theme park expands its entertainment roster next year.

Here's what's on tap at Walt Disney World for 2019:

Mickey and Minnie’s Surprise Celebration

The best part of this surprise celebration for Disney's first couple? A daily “Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party” aka parade from Main Street to Cinderella's Castle. The party continues in the castle with your favorite Disney characters and "Mickey Mouse Club" remixes.

The Mickey and Minnie party starts Jan. 18 at Magic Kingdom, complete with entertainment, merch and themed food and beverage.

Musical and movie moments

From Jan. 18 to Sept. 30 at Magic Kingdom, check out the Dapper Dans, Casey’s Corner piano player and surprise musical magical experiences around the park. Also sure to be fun? Mickey's "PhilHarMagic" and Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, which will replace the Great Movie Ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Incredibles
In this artist’s rendering, Edna Mode showcases some of her greatest super suit creations. Guests will be able to meet Edna Mode starting Jan. 18, 2019, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, as Pixar Place is transformed into a Metroville city block.
Disney

Party with the Pixar Pals

When the 11-acre Toy Story Land opened in June at Disney's Hollywood Studios, guests got a taste of Andy's world — hanging out with the Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear, Woody and the gang.

As the park celebrates its 30-year anniversary May 1, plans are in the works for something incredible in the area dubbed "Pixar Place."

• From Jan. 18 to Sept. 30, Pixar Place will become a Municiberg city block from the "Incredibles" films. Expect appearances from super suit designer Edna Mode, Jack-Jack, Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone.

• Starting Jan. 18, keep an eye out (get it?) for Sulley and Mike Wazowski of "Monsters Inc." A door to the monster world should open at Hollywood Studios.

More: Surprise! Actor Tim Allen aka Buzz Lightyear opens Disney's Toy Story Land

More: Woody's Lunch Box in Disney's Toy Story Land is packed with fun and nostalgia

Lightning McQueen

Got a need for speed? In the spring, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This attraction highlights racing legend Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson in the Disney-Pixar films.

Rafiki
In this artist’s rendering, Rafiki and Timon invite guests to join the “Hakuna Matata Time Dance Party” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. Starting Jan. 18, 2019, guests can let their inner animals roam free on the dance floor on Discovery Island.
Disney

Lion King

In 2019, Disney's "The Lion King" turns 25. From Jan. 18 to Sept. 30, guests can feel the love at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at the “Hakuna Matata Time Dance Party” with Simba, Timon and Rafiki.

Pandora

Pandora: The World of Avatar opened in 2017 at Animal Kingdom, but that doesn't mean Disney's done with the mystical land that boasts floating mountains and bioluminescent plantlife.

New offerings like the Rivers of Light nighttime show and twilight trek on Kilimanjaro Safaris give guests a new way to experience the park.

Epcot flower fest concerts

In 2019, Epcot celebrates the 25th anniversary of its iconic International Flower and Garden Festival. Typically running March to May, the next flower and garden fest is set for March 6 to June 3.

In addition to the grand topiaries and amazing Disneyesque flower displays, the flower fest's well-known for its live music, the Garden Rocks Concert Series, and its mini food festival.

Disney announced the concert series expanded to seven days, with three concerts a day. If you do the math, that's 270 concerts during the flower and garden fest.

Epcot International Festival Of The Arts
Artists will showcase their talents during the Epcot International Festival of the Arts, Jan. 18-Feb 25, 2019, at Walt Disney World Resort. The event combines visual, culinary and performing arts, including the Disney on Broadway Concert Series.
Steven Diaz/Disney

Epcot arts fest

In 2017, the Epcot International Festival of the Arts made its debut.

In 2019, it returns Jan. 18 to Feb. 25, offering guests delectable eats, stunning art and live entertainment. Expect more music with the arts fest — Disney's Broadway Concert Series also expanded to seven days a week during the festival.

Everything upcoming at Disney parks
01 / 40
Let’s take a whirlwind tour and run down all of the exciting rides, attractions, lands, shows, and other developments that the Disney parks have in store. Mouse ear hats are optional.
02 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Pixar Pier (Opening date: June 23, 2018): Disney California Adventure’s original Paradise Pier is getting a Pixar overlay and will be renamed Pixar Pier. Existing and new rides will be themed to three of the animation studio’s popular film franchises: "The Incredibles," "Inside Out," and "Toy Story."
03 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Incredicoaster (Opening date: June 23, 2018): Among Pixar Pier’s featured attractions will be the Incredicoaster. The existing California Screamin', one of the world's longest roller coasters and one of Disney’s most thrilling rides, will be rebranded using the Incredibles superhero family. It will include lighting, special effects, and projected images of the characters in its launch tunnels.
04 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Inside Out attraction (Opening date: TBA): When it opens in June 2018, Pixar Pier will feature neighborhoods based on "The Incredibles" and "Toy Story." A third neighborhood, Inside Out Headquarters, will open later and will include a new attraction based on the popular film.
05 / 40
Walt Disney World: Toy Story Land (Opening date: June 30, 2018): Visitors will virtually shrink to the size of one of Andy’s toys and enjoy adventures on two new Toy Story-themed attractions: the spinning Alien Swirling Saucers ride and Slinky Dog Dash, a not-too-thrilling coaster. The land will also incorporate the existing Toy Story Mania interactive shooting ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
06 / 40
Shanghai Disneyland: Beauty and the Beast Broadway production (Opening date: Summer 2018): The resort’s Walt Disney Grand Theatre will welcome a Mandarin-language version of the long-running Broadway musical, “Beauty and the Beast.” The theater currently presents a Chinese production of “Lion King.”
07 / 40
Walt Disney World: Caribbean Beach Resort transformation (Opening date: Fall 2018): One of Disney World's largest hotels, the Caribbean Beach Resort is undergoing a major remodeling. Among the new features will be a new, central registration area and re-imagined dining locations including a quick-service eatery, a table-service restaurant, and a poolside bar.
08 / 40
Walt Disney World: Disney’s Coronado Springs resort expansion (Opening date: Fall 2018): One of Disney World’s Moderate Resorts, the Coronado Springs is getting a 15-story tower that will add 500 rooms. Disney is also remodeling the Mexican-themed hotel’s existing guest rooms and redesigning the grounds.
09 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: Mickey's Philharmagic (Opening date: 2018): Like the same-named attraction at the Magic Kingdom in Florida, Mickey's Philharmagic will be a “4D” animated presentation featuring Disney's classic characters. Mickey gets top billing, but the irascible Donald Duck steals the show.
10 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Jessie’s Critter Carousel (Opening date: Summer 2019): Woody’s cowgirl pardner from the "Toy Story" films will inspire the makeover of King Triton's Carousel at Pixar Pier. It will join the existing Toy Story Midway Mania ride along the land’s boardwalk.
11 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Star Wars- Galaxy’s Edge (Opening date: Summer 2019): The 14-acre land now under construction will transport visitors to an intergalactic outpost. There they will be invited to pilot the Millennium Falcon and join sides in a battle between the Resistance and the First Order.
12 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Star Wars- Galaxy’s Edge (Opening date: Summer 2019): Located on the planet Batuu, the name of the renegade village on the edge of the Star Wars galaxy will be Black Spire Outpost. Disney is promising that the area will be richly themed and highly interactive.
13 / 40
Walt Disney World: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Opening date: Late fall 2019): A galaxy far, far away is on its way to Disney World as well as Disneyland. Among the characters visitors will get to encounter in the Star Wars land will be Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, and BB-8 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
14 / 40
Walt Disney World: Star Wars-themed hotel (Opening date: TBA): If visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge wouldn't be immersive enough, you could take a round-the-clock deep dive into the mythological universe by booking a multi-day stay at this singular (and likely singularly expensive) hotel. Based on Disney’s renderings, it appears guests' sleeping quarters will be aboard a spaceship.
15 / 40
Walt Disney World: Disney Riviera Resort (Opening date: 2019): The 15th Disney Vacation Club resort will offer 300 accommodation units. To be located near Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the resort will include a rooftop restaurant that will afford views of the parks.
16 / 40
Walt Disney World: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway (Opening date: 2019): Replacing The Great Movie Ride inside Disney's Hollywood Studios’ Chinese Theater, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will send passengers on an adventure in a cartoon world. Disney is saying that the attraction will incorporate “2-and-a-half-D,” a feature that will render imagery with depth, but not require 3D glasses.
17 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: New Lion King show (Opening date: 2019): In a display of the, ahem, circle of life, one of Disney’s most popular and enduring films will inspire a new musical stage show. Since Disneyland Paris is multilingual, we're not sure what language the performers will use for the Lion King production (but “Hakuna Matata” should translate well into any dialect).
18 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Super Hero-themed land based on "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Avengers," and "Iron Man" (Opening date: 2020): Disney California Adventure’s "a bug's land" will get squashed and replaced with attractions featuring characters from the Marvel Universe. It will include the existing Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout along with new rides based on Iron Man and the Avengers.
19 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: New Fantasyland expansion (Opening date: 2020): Additional attractions and other enhancements are on their way to the park’s Fantasyland. Among the additions will be a new indoor theater for live shows.
20 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Beauty and the Beast area (Opening date: 2020): As part of the New Fantasyland expansion, guests will be able to ride aboard “enchanted dishes” and visit Beast’s castle. The Beauty and the Beast area will also include a themed restaurant and shop.
21 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Big Hero 6 attraction (Opening date: 2020): Baymax, the robot star of Big Hero 6, will get his own spinning ride in the park’s Tomorrowland.
22 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel (Opening date: 2020): The existing Hotel New York will get a superhero makeover courtesy of the Marvel Universe. Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Avengers, and other characters will inspire the décor and vibe in the lobby and throughout the hotel.
23 / 40
Walt Disney World: Space-themed restaurant (Opening date: Before 2021): To be located near Epcot‘s Mission: Space attraction, the yet-to-be-named table-service restaurant will transport patrons to an orbiting space station. Guests will be able to see the Earth below as they dine.
24 / 40
Walt Disney World: Tron coaster (Opening date: 2021): A highly themed attraction based on the two "Tron" sci-fi films is on its way to Tomorrowland. Like the hugely popular ride at Shanghai Disneyland, passengers will board Lightcycle-styled trains and experience Disney’s fastest, and arguably most thrilling, roller coaster.
25 / 40
Walt Disney World: Guardians of the Galaxy coaster (Opening date: 2021): You’ll be able to join Star-Lord and his ragtag intergalactic gang on an airtime-filled adventure in Epcot. Disney says the attraction will be one of the world’s longest indoor coasters and will include an innovative ride system.
26 / 40
Walt Disney World: Ratatouille attraction (Opening date: 2021): Ooh la la. Based on the Pixar film, Ratatouille, passengers will shrink to the size of an escargot and go on a journey with Remy through Gusteau's restaurant in Epcot's France pavilion.
27 / 40
Walt Disney World: 50th anniversary celebration (Announced launch date: 2021): The resort will undoubtedly present a big blowout to mark its half-century milestone. All of the attractions and developments listed here should be good to go for the anniversary, with some of the openings planned to coincide with the celebration.
28 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Fourth hotel (Opening date: 2021): A new 700-room hotel is on its way to the Disneyland Resort. It will be located next to the classic Disneyland Hotel and will feature a platform for the Disneyland Monorail inside its lobby.
29 / 40
Disney Cruise Line: Three new ships (Announced launch dates: 2021, 2022, and 2023): Disney’s fleet of four ships will expand to seven with the introduction of three new vessels. They will each include about 1,250 staterooms, which will make them roughly the same capacity as the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Dream, the cruise line’s two largest ships now sailing.
30 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Frozen land (Opening date: By 2022): The Tokyo Disney Resort is building a new “port” in its Tokyo DisneySea park that will welcome three new micro-lands. The total cost for the expansion project is pegged at $2.3 billion. One of the lands will be themed to Frozen and will feature a boat ride about Anna and Elsa along with a restaurant inside Arendelle Castle.
31 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Tangled land (Opening date: By 2022): Rapunzel’s tower will draw visitors to an area devoted to Disney’s animated film, Tangled. An attraction using gondola vehicles will transport riders to a lantern festival.
32 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Peter Pan Never Land (Opening date: By 2022): The new port will also welcome a Peter Pan-themed area and tell the iconic tale with two new attractions. One will use 3D imagery to soar above Never Land, while the other will immerse guests in Tinker Bell’s home, Pixie Hollow. There will also be a Lost Boys-inspired restaurant.
33 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: New hotel (Opening date: By 2022): As part of the massive Tokyo Disney Resort expansion, a luxury-level, 475-room hotel will be located inside Tokyo DisneySea.
34 / 40
Walt Disney World: Disney Skyliner gondolas (Opening date: TBA): Disney World’s existing modes of transportation, including monorails, ferries, and buses, can get very crowded. A new gondola system, which will link Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios with Disney’s Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach, Pop Century, and new Disney Riviera will help ease some of the congestion and offer a fun way to get around the resort.
35 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: New Marvel, Frozen, and Star Wars lands (Opening date: TBA): The Avengers-themed coaster will anchor an entire Marvel land. It will be part of a $2.4 billion expansion of Disneyland Paris Resort that will also bring new lands based on "Star Wars" and the animated blockbuster, "Frozen."
36 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: Marvel Summer of Superheroes (Opening date: TBA): Goodbye Steven Tyler and Aerosmith; hello Tony Stark and the Avengers. The thrilling Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will get a new theme featuring the superheroes.
37 / 40
Hong Kong Disneyland: New castle (Opening date: TBA): As with the Disneyland Paris Resort, Disney is planning to invest beaucoup bucks (reportedly $1.4 million) into a major, multi-year expansion at its Hong Kong property. As part of the changes, the park’s centerpiece icon is being upgraded from the comparatively diminutive Sleeping Beauty Castle (which was based on the original castle in California) to a larger, grander, and more unique palace.
38 / 40
Hong Kong Disneyland: Frozen land (Opening date: TBA): As part of the massive expansion at Hong Kong Disneyland, visitors will be able to engage in some Frozen-themed fun. A new land based on the film will welcome guests to the mythical kingdom of Arendelle and will include rides and dining experiences.
39 / 40
Hong Kong Disneyland: New Ant-Man and The Wasp ride (Opening: TBA): Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters closed to make way for a re-themed ride based on the size-changing Marvel heroes, Ant-Man and The Wasp. Instead of blasting Toy Story’s Evil Emperor Zurg, passengers will battle Arnim Zola and Hydra bots.
40 / 40
Hong Kong Disneyland: Marvel land (Opening date: TBA): Tomorrowland at Hong Kong Disneyland already has an Iron Man Experience ride and has one featuring Ant-Man and The Wasp in the works. The park will be getting a dedicated Marvel land, however, that will encompass those rides and introduce additional superhero attractions.

Hello and goodbye

After almost 20 years of IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth, the nighttime spectacular at Epcot will end its longtime run in 2019.

However, a new nighttime attraction will replace IllumiNations at World Showcase Lagoon, but the Disney team is mum on what that will be. Disney fans should know the new show will keep true to the original vision of the park and will be part of the park’s exciting evolution, Disney said in a news release.

The Force

Storm Troopers, Jedis and perhaps a few characters from the dark side are assembling for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Set to open in fall 2019, "Star Wars land" features character encounters with Kylo Ren, Chewbacca and BB-8, and other "Star Wars"-themed entertainment. Merchandise-wise, expect a ton of light sabers throughout the park and far-out Star Wars merch.

A Walt Disney World Resort Star Wars-themed hotel also is in the works, but no opening date has been set yet.

For more information on Disney's 2019 lineup, visit disney.go.com.

Sangalang is a digital producer at FLORIDA TODAY.

Contact Sangalang at 321-242-3630

or jsangalang@floridatoday.com.

Twitter: @byjensangalang

Support local journalism: Special offer for Florida residents starts at 99 cents per week. New subscribers can sign up at floridatoday.com/subscribe

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com