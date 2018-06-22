Upgrade your home with today's deals.

Happy Friday! It's almost the weekend, which is a reason to celebrate, right? In my opinion, doing some online shopping in the best way to do so. Every day Amazon has some great deals and price drops on some of our favorite products and we dig through them to find the best. It should be noted that Prime Day (one of our favorite "holidays") is coming up soon. So while there may be better deals on some of these products, we still think these are good deals if you absolutely need these things immediately.

1. Portable speakers for the beach

Anker

A Bluetooth speaker is essential for bringing life to the party or just jamming out alone in your room. This one from Anker is small enough to bring on the go but still has amazing sound. Right now, it's at its lowest price on Amazon in black for today only. It only lasts 15 hours on a single charge, but at this sale price, it's a great investment for your next spontaneous dance party. Or you could get their Bluetooth stereo for a nice discount too if you want some louder sound.

Get the Anker SoundCore mini for $16.88 and save $13

2. Smart bulbs for your smart home

Philips

Not only are smart bulbs fun, but they can save you money in the long run by allowing you to change the temperature and set timers, so they're not running all day. These ones from Philips easy to set up and work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, and right now, they're at one of their lowest prices and only $10 more than the 2-pack. The white and colored bulb version of these are the best smart bulbs we've ever tested, but these ones allow you to change the temperature rather than color.

Get the Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit for $119 and save $30.99

3. A standing desk for increased productivity

Halter

We all know sitting all day isn't good for you, but when you have an office job or work from home, it's hard to avoid it. Standing desks have become an easy way to "up" your desk game and can lead to better concentration and increased productivity. This one from Halter comes fully assembled and can be easily adjusted from a sitting to standing position, so you're not stuck in one position. Right now, you can get it for $60 off.

Get the Halter Preassembled Height Adjustable Desk for $109.99 and save $60

4. A wall charger for all your devices

Anker

We have a ton of devices, so why not charge them all in the same place? This USB wall charger from Anker has five ports that pump out 60-watts of power, meaning you can plug in your phone, your tablet, your fitness tracker, another phone, and your e-reader all at once. The ports also use Anker's PowerIQ and VoltageBoost for quick charging and one USB-C port, so you can juice up your devices in a jiffy.

Get the Anker USB C Wall Charger for $36.99 and save $17

5. A best selling robot vacuum at its lowest price

EcoVacs

Vacuuming is one of the most tedious chores out there. But if you want your home clean it's something you have to do every day. Thankfully, robot vacuums exist to keep things consistently tidy in between deeper cleanings. Right now, the EcoVacs Deebot N79, the #1 best seller on Amazon, is down to its lowest price. Although it's not our favorite robot vacuum, after testing it we found that it gets the job done at a relatively inexpensive price, even more so with this deal.

Get the EcoVacs Deebot N79 for $169.98 and save $30

