Looking for the best meatless fare in your area? OpenTable can help.

With plant-based diets on the rise, the online restaurant-reservation service has complied a list of the 50 best restaurants for vegetarians in the US based on more than 12 million diner reviews.

These scrumptious spots are located across 15 states and Washington, D.C. and offer a range of cuisine from American to Indian to Mediterranean.

New York was the most represented on the list, with 11 restaurants. California came in second with nine and Washington, D.C. followed with seven.

Other states featured on the list include Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington.

Getting hungry yet? Here is the complete list, in alphabetical order:

ABC Kitchen – New York, New York

Andina – Portland, Oregon

Au Lac Plant-Based Food & Drink – Los Angeles, California

Bar Bombon – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Beatrix - River North – Chicago, Illinois

Bistro Aracosia – Washington, D.C.

BLACKOUT - Dining in the Dark – Las Vegas, Nevada

Blind Faith Cafe – Evanston, Illinois

Blossom - New York, New York – Multiple Locations

Brewery Bhavana – Raleigh, North Carolina

Cafe Gratitude - San Diego – San Diego, California

Candle 79 – New York, New York

Catch LA – West Hollywood, California

Charlie was a sinner – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Chauhan Ale & Masala House – Nashville, Tennessee

Delice & Sarrasin – New York, New York

Departure Restaurant and Lounge – Portland, Oregon

Dirt Candy – New York, New York

Divya's Kitchen – New York, New York

Double Zero – New York, New York

Ema – Chicago, Illinois

Equinox - DC – Washington, D.C.

Farmer's Table – Boca Raton, Florida

Farmers & Distillers – Washington, D.C.

Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California

Founding Farmers – Multiple Locations

Gracias Madre - SF – San Francisco, California

Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California

Harvest Beat – Seattle, Washington

The Helmand Restaurant – Baltimore, Maryland

Irregardless Cafe – Raleigh, North Carolina

Lila – Sarasota, Florida

Linger – Denver, Colorado

The Little Beet Table – New York, New York

Modern Love – Multiple Locations

Nix – New York, New York

Oliver's – Santa Barbara, California

Plant Food + Wine Venice – Venice, California

Planta – Miami Beach, Florida

Rasika - Washington, D.C. – Multiple Locations

Root Down – Denver, Colorado

Sage - A Plant Based Bistro – Culver City, California

Shaya – New Orleans, Louisiana

True Food Kitchen – Multiple Locations

Ulele – Tampa, Florida

Urban Vegan Kitchen (a.k.a. Blossom on Carmine) – New York, New York

XYST NYC – New York, New York

Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Zaytinya – Washington, D.C.

