Happy Friday! We're getting closer and closer to Thanksgiving (and Black Friday!) and the stress of the holiday is really starting to get to us. But Thankfully, you can ease some of the stress by shopping some of the early Black Friday sales, which in our opinion are just as good as some of the deals you'll on the actual Black Friday. This means you can spend a little most time relaxing with your food baby the day after Thanksgiving.

Today, we found great deals on cooking products that will help you out during Thanksgiving and a few others that are worth treating yourself with.

1. The best toaster oven we've ever tested

Make crispy toast and more with this bad boy.

Breville

A good toaster oven is essential because not only can your toast, well toast, but you can also cook small meals in them instead of the oven—which is perfect if you're juggling cooking multiple dishes during Thanksgiving. The Breville Smart Oven Pro is the best toaster oven we've ever tested because it has an LCD screen with 10 different cooking options like toast, bagel, and bake, is easy to navigate, and evenly distributes heat. It's typically just out of price range for most, but right now it's at the second lowest price we've ever seen, making it a reasonable just in time for the holidays.

Get the Breville Smart Oven Pro for $215.95 and save $64.04

2. A Nespresso that makes coffee and expresso

Make the coffee for your mood.

Nespresso

There's single-serve coffee makers and expresso makers, so why not have both? The Nespresso VertuoPlus allows you to use both Nespresso coffee and expresso pods to get your caffeine kick just the way you like it. Although it's not the best single-serve espresso maker we've ever tested, it still holds the coveted Nespresso name, creates five kinds of coffee, and comes with a milk frother. Right now, you can knock of $100 off the price tag for today only. Plus, it makes a great gift for the coffee snob in your life.

Get the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker for $119.99 (Save $101)

3. Fire tablets to keep the kids entertained

The perfect entertainment on a long road trip.

Amazon

During all those holiday road trips and family visits, you might want to get your kid a tablet to keep them entertained—without After testing a variety of tablets, we found that Amazon Fire Kids Edition lineup as the best tablet for kids, and right now you can get the Fire 7, the all-new Fire HD 8, and the all-new Fire HD 10 for their lowest prices. They all comes with a year of FreeTime Unlimited that gives kids access to over 15,000 fun and educational apps, videos, games, books from the likes of Nickelodeon, Disney, PBS Kids, and more.

If you wanted to treat your self to a tablet as well, you can also get the Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa hands-free for $50 off.

4. An egg cooker for an easy breakfast

Perfect eggs every time.

Dash

Cooking perfect eggs is honestly difficult. Too many times the yolk is overly runny or overcooked, essentially ruining your breakfast. Thankfully, this egg cooker from Dash cooks every style of egg perfectly and will help you whip up deviled eggs as an appetizer or a quick breakfast on Thanksgiving morning. One of our editors has personally had this device for years. She loves that she no longer screws up hard boiled eggs and that it frees up space on her stove, so she can whip up other breakfast essentials simultaneously. Right now, you can get it for its lowest price ever.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $14.99 (Save $5)

5. Our favorite cooler for extra beverages

Keep your extra beverages nice and cool.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Whether you're on a picnic or on a long road trip, you're going to want to make sure your beverages and snacks stay cool. After testing a variety of lunch coolers, we found that this one from Stanley is the best temperature controlled one we we've ever tested. We loved this cooler because it was able to maintain temperatures below 40°F after more than 24 hours of testing outside during a hot summer day. Pretty impressive, right? It's also at the lowest price we've ever seen, so you might as well pack it with some extra beverages for your Thanksgiving road trip.

Get the Stanley Adventure Cooler for $41.99 (Save $21.01)

