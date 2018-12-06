Happy birthday, North West!

The first child of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West turns five Friday.

So why at such a young age are people so obsessed with her? We investigate five reasons the youngster is a fan favorite.

She's got a famous mom and dad

Let's face it: thanks to their famous parents, celebrity kids like North — especially the first-borns — are the targets of public attention the second they emerge from the womb. As such, North has no shortage of love from mom's millions of followers and dad's music fans.

There's a layer of mystery

Another reason people are so obsessed with her? Perhaps the layer of mystery that surrounds her. Like other celeb children, even if her parents try to make North's childhood as "normal" a childhood as possible, we know it can't be the same as ours was, which makes it fascinating. We can't help but wonder: what is it like to be little North, who is more successful at five than we'll probably ever be?

People feel like they know her

As much as there's a layer of mystery to her daily life, North is no stranger to her mom's Instagram feed. Kim often gives fans just enough of North to leave them wanting more. Sometimes these mother-daughter posts seem to be conveniently scheduled for moments when the family would like to change the subject, like after Kanye's "slavery was a choice" controversy from May. Her approach is different from that of other celebrity moms like Adele and Eva Mendes, who often shield their kids from media and the spotlight completely. Letting her fans see North on a regular basis gives them a sense of connectedness with the 5-year-old.

She's stylish

Let's face it — North may be the most fashionable five-year-old out there. Not only is she super-cute, but she also always looks great (no doubt thanks to her stylish mama and designer dad). Whether it's her fashionable frocks or stylish hairdos, we're already looking to her as an up-and-coming trendsetter. She's already nailing fashion statements like fuzzy slippers, tutus and perfectly posh ensembles.

People love watching her grow

Just like those who are obsessed with watching Prince George and Princess Charlotte grow, the same rule applies to American "royalty" like the Kardashian's offspring. We were there for her Instagram debut in 2013, we cooed over adorable photos of her when she became a big sister to siblings Saint and Chicago, and we'll continue watching her grow even when she's running an Instagram of her own.

