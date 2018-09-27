A handwritten message was spotted Wednesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room: "Good luck, Dr. Ford," it says in blue pen.

The note sits near the microphone on the witness table that will soon by occupied by Christine Blasey Ford. The author is unknown. ABC News reports the author might be Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Ford testifies about her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a 10 a.m. Thursday hearing. She will detail an alleged attack by Kavanaugh more than 30 years ago, when the two were both high school students.

A note to Christine Blasey Ford is seen on stationary in the Senate Judiciary Committee's room on Capitol Hill Sept. 26, in Washington, DC, during preparations one day before the hearing with Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Brendan Smialowski, AFP/Getty Images

"I believed he was going to rape me," Ford is expected to say, according to testimony released Wednesday by her attorney, Debra S. Katz.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, saying he never assaulted anyone and was not at the party Ford mentions.

Since Ford went public with her allegations, more women have come forward. At least five allegations of assault – all unsubstantiated – have been brought against Kavanaugh. He's strongly denied them all. One of the anonymous claims was recanted ahead of the hearing.

Two men have also come forward saying they, not Kavanaugh, had the alleged sexual encounter with Ford.

More: Brett Kavanaugh's sexual assault hearing represents turning point for Supreme Court and #MeToo movement

More: Watch live: Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings continue with Christine Blasey Ford testimony

More: 1,600 men say they believe Christine Blasey Ford in full-page newspaper ad

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com