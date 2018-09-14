Hailey Baldwin would like to clear something up: She and Justin Bieber aren't married yet.

"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!" the model tweeted on Friday.

That's not what outlets like People, Us Weekly and E! News are reporting. The news sites say the celeb couple married Thursday in a New York courthouse. USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for both.

TMZ snapped photos of the couple walking into the courthouse and reported the couple had gone there to obtain their marriage license.

The court house visit comes only two months after their whirlwind engagement.

TMZ first reported the news that the singer, 24, and model, 21, got engaged in the Bahamas in July after years of on-again, off-again dating rumors. She is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, the younger brother of showbiz veteran Alec.

Bieber confirmed the proposal on his Instagram shortly after he got down on one knee, telling Baldwin, "I am soooo in love with everything about you!"

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Baldwin showed off her massive engagement ring on the cover of Vogue Mexico in August.

Whirlwind celebrity engagements and marriages
01 / 25
Reports are swirling that singer Ariana Grande and 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Pete Davidson are engaged after just weeks of dating. But they're hardly the first celebrity couple in a rush to put a ring on it or dash to the altar. Click forward to see other famous folks who got engaged or married quickly and learn what became of those relationships.
02 / 25
'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee got married in 1995 just 96 hours after their first date and got each other's names tattooed on their ring fingers instead of exchanging wedding bands.
03 / 25
The couple filed for divorce on two separate occasions: first in 1996, then for good in 1998. They share two sons, but the relationship between the two continues to be tumultuous. After Lee claimed their 21-year-old son Brandon assaulted him in March, Anderson said that he had been trying to arrange an intervention about his father's alcoholism. "(Lee) is a disaster spinning out of control," she said of her ex. "I will never talk to Tommy again before he is sober and in his right mind."
04 / 25
"Complicated" singer Avril Lavigne and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, a fellow Canadian, got engaged after six months of dating and married in July 2013.
05 / 25
Lavigne and Kroeger announced their divorce two years later. "Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we've created many unforgettable moments. We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other," Lavigne wrote in an Instagram post. The two remain friends and reunited onstage in 2017 during a Nickelback concert.
06 / 25
Singer Mariah Carey and actor Nick Cannon married in April 2008 on Carey's private island in the Bahamas after six weeks of dating.
07 / 25
The couple had twins together (Monroe and Moroccan) and renewed their vows multiple times, but separated in 2014 and divorced in 2015. As of early 2018, the two are very friendly and co-parenting the twins together, including a family outing to the Kids' Choice Awards in March.
08 / 25
Human-rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin and actor George Clooney met seven months before George popped the question over a homemade dinner in April 2014. The couple married in Venice, Italy, that September.
09 / 25
The Clooneys, seen here on their way to the wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in May 2018, are still together and became parents to twins Ella and Alexander on June 6, 2017. One day after their kids' first birthday, the couple exchanged romantic toasts at an AFI tribute to Clooney.
10 / 25
Though Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig had known each other for years, they only became romantically involved after starring in the 2010 thriller "Dream House." Weisz split from director Darren Aronofsky that November and married Craig less than seven months later.
11 / 25
Craig and Weisz are still together. In April 2018, Weisz told "The New York Times" that they're expecting their first child together.
12 / 25
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes met in April 2005 and went public later that month during a trip to Rome. By May, he was jumping on Oprah Winfrey's couch declaring his love for Holmes. In June, he popped the question. In October, they announced a baby was on the way. Daughter Suri was born in April 2006, seven months before Cruise and Holmes married in in Italian castle.
13 / 25
In June 2012, Holmes shocked the world by stealthily filing for divorce from Cruise after five years of marriage. Aided by her lawyer father, she moved out, changed cell phones and hired new security without being found out by Cruise or his the Church of Scientology. Holmes had already started drifting away from her husband's faith before the split and in 2013, Cruise admitted in a legal deposition that one reason she left him was to protect their daughter from Scientology. She won full custody of Suri, who turned 12 in 2018, and lives in New York. Rumors circulated for years that she is in a relationship with Oscar winner Jamie Foxx but neither party has ever confirmed they are dating.
14 / 25
"Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco met former pro tennis player Ryan Sweeting through mutual friends in 2013 and were engaged after dating three months. But she was adamant that it was not a shotgun-wedding scenario, tweeting, "I am not effing pregnant!" The couple married on New Year's Eve 2013.
15 / 25
In September 2015, Cuoco filed for divorce from Sweeting citing "irreconcilable differences." In the spring of 2016, the actress and avid equestrian began dating show-jumper Karl Cook, seen here. The two got engaged on her 32nd birthday in December 2017.
16 / 25
After a month of dating, reality star Khloé Kardashian and NBA player Lamar Odom wed in September 2009. Soon afterward, they got their own spinoff, "Khloe and Lamar," which lasted two seasons.
17 / 25
Things began heading south in August 2013 when Odom was arrested on a DUI charge. Kardashian filed for divorce twice between 2013 and 2015 but halted the proceedings after Odom suffered a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in October 2015. She was at his side in the hospital but went through with the divorce in May 2016. Two years later, she gave birth to her first child, a girl named True, with her partner, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.
18 / 25
Khloé wasn't the only Kardashian who rushed to the altar. In August 2011, her sister Kim married her own NBA star fiancé, Kris Humphries, a lavish, televised ceremony after a seven-month courtship and three-month engagement.
19 / 25
In October 2011, Kardashian filed for divorce from Humphries after just 72 days of marriage. The following year, she began dating rapper Kanye West. They married in May 2014 and have three children together.
20 / 25
The matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Kris, married Olympic decathlon gold medalist Bruce Jenner after five months of dating and only a month after her divorce from her first husband, O.J. Simpson lawyer Robert Kardashian, was finalized. They had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie.
21 / 25
The couple separated in 2013 after 22 years of marriage and filed for divorce the following year. In 2015, Jenner came out as a trans woman, adopting the name Caitlyn. The two have had a rocky and sometimes hostile relationship since their divorce was finalized in December 2014.
22 / 25
Singer Katy Perry and actor Russell Brand met while rehearsing for the 2009 VMAs and married a little over a year later.
23 / 25
Four months later, reports began surfacing that the couple's relationship was on the rocks. By July 2011, they were reportedly living separately and announced plans to divorce in December.
24 / 25
"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara dated Joe Manganiello, best known for HBO's "True Blood" and the "Magic Mike" films, for six months before the couple announced their engagement at Christmas 2014. They were married the following November.
25 / 25
As of May 2018, the couple was still going strong, despite tabloid reports that they were headed for divorce. That month, Vergara slammed “Star Magazine” for digitally removing her wedding ring to generate fake news.” In an Instagram post, she explained that her alleged side piece was actually a producer on her film “Bent” and that the “Star” editors should have made sure to remove her wedding ring in all the other photos taken of her that night.
