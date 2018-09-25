I spend too much time in hotels. For the most part, the service is good and I don’t have many serious complaints, other than missing my family. But I have a pet peeve. Regardless of the hotel, every bathroom has the edges of the toilet paper folded into a little triangle. I don’t know about you, but I really don’t want someone folding my toilet paper.

It’s unknown who was the first to fold hotel toilet paper (I actually looked it up), but it’s so pervasive that the photographer Stephen Gill published an entire photography book of toilet paper folds across the world. Some say it shows guests that the room has been cleaned, but in my opinion, a clean room shows that the room has been cleaned, regardless of toilet paper origami.

There are quirks in all societies that really don’t add value but, for some reason or another, have stuck with us year after year. Some are frivolous wastes of time and money, like asking a groundhog to predict climate. Some of them you may have never considered but are similarly absurd: the traditions of men wearing ties and women wearing high heels, neither of which serves any purpose. And some are downright dangerous: college hazing and the running of the bulls come to mind.

A folded roll of toilet paper, captured by the author.

Why do we do such irrational things? Many traditions started with a legitimate reason. For example, horses were traditionally mounted from the left because the sword is carried on the left hip. It would be awkward and potentially dangerous to swing your sword over a horse, so the right leg swings over instead. It makes perfect sense. But it’s been a very long time since the vast majority of horseback riders wielded a sword, and it is still taught that you mount a horse from the left side.

Traditions are really nothing more than cultural habits. And as absurd as it may seem, habits are incredibly important for brain efficiency. There is no need for your brain to fully engage in routine tasks like showering or brushing your teeth. You’ve done those things a million times, so those tasks happen on autopilot while your brain processes other things. Even when it comes to larger or less frequent tasks, habits take over. Like picking up candles and a cake for a friend’s birthday, for example. You don’t have to expend a lot of brainpower on it -- never mind that blowing on a cake others will eat is a particularly gross tradition.

Traditions are not only hard to break, breaking them usually creates other unintended traditions. At our companies, we never had the CEO sit at the head of the table. Doing so would have sent a subjective message that there is a pecking order, a leader, someone who is the ultimate decision maker, even if he or she is wrong. We ended a timeless business tradition. But we created another: rather than having me at the head of the table, we had wasted space because no one would sit there. Our new Bryant Stibel offices have round tables.

So why have traditions in the first place? It turns out that they (mostly) help us. As we evolved and created societies, helpful habits grew into traditions. In the pre-refrigerator era, avoiding certain food became an important survival instinct that a few lucky guts made into a habit. Over time, traditions like eating kosher or halal saved countless people without good dietary habits from food that was harmful. The mind creates habits to provide survival shortcuts for our brains; cultures create traditions to provide survival shortcuts for their people.

But folding toilet paper, really? In our modern society, our habits and traditions can run amuck. We are preconditioned toward traditions and if something sticks, our cultures don’t have mechanisms for removing a tradition, other than through the slow passage of time. So we can all rest assured and toast (yes, another tradition) to the possibility that our great grandkids will no longer be presented with folded toilet paper. Unless of course, you like that sort of thing.

Jeff Stibel is the former CEO of Web.com and vice chairman of Dun & Bradstreet, a partner of Bryant Stibel and an entrepreneur who also happens to be a brain scientist. He is the USA TODAY bestselling author of "Breakpoint" and "Wired for Thought." Follow him on Twitter at @stibel.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

