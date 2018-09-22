The curious tweet Friday night in which Sen. Chuck Grassley told the world he was extending his deadline for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to decide whether she would testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee led politicos, journalists and the twitterati to wonder: Was the 85-year-old's missive supposed to be public?

That's because the Iowa Republican's tweet read like a direct message to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of groping her at a house party in the 1980s, when they were both teenagers at Washington-area private schools. Republicans and Democrats want her to testify before the committee; committee leaders have been negotiating the terms with her lawyers.

"Judge Kavanaugh," Grassley tweeted Friday night, "I just granted another extension to Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w the statement she made last week to testify to the senate She shld decide so we can move on I want to hear her. I hope u understand. It’s not my normal approach to b indecisive."

Judge Kavanaugh I just granted another extension to Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w the statement she made last week to testify to the senate She shld decide so we can move on I want to hear her. I hope u understand. It’s not my normal approach to b indecisive — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 22, 2018

Twitter users responded to Grassley in kind, with direct messages.

you do realize this is Twitter and not a private messaging service?!? — Rick Tamargo (@RickTamargo) September 22, 2018

Is this a tweet or a late night text to the predator you’re trying to put on the Supreme Court? — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) September 22, 2018

Dear Chuck, thank you for sending me this text as a tweet in a public forum that is Twitter. Bests Justice Kav Kav — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 22, 2018

Other tweets from Grassley Friday night read like group chat, with direct appeals to Ford and text-message shorthand.

More: Frustrated Republicans offer extension to Kavanaugh accuser in standoff over testimony

More: Aide to Sen. Chuck Grassley resigns amid reports he had been accused of sexual harassment

More: McConnell: We're going to 'plow right through' and get Kavanaugh confirmed despite assault allegation

"Five times now we hv granted extension for Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w her desire stated one wk ago that she wants to tell senate her story Dr Ford if u changed ur mind say so so we can move on I want to hear ur testimony. Come to us or we to u," Grassley tweeted.

Five times now we hv granted extension for Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w her desire stated one wk ago that she wants to tell senate her story Dr Ford if u changed ur mind say so so we can move on I want to hear ur testimony. Come to us or we to u — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 22, 2018

With all the extensions we give Dr Ford to decide if she still wants to testify to the Senate I feel like I’m playing 2nd trombone in the judiciary orchestra and Schumer is the conductor — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 22, 2018

Grassley's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The senator has a history of sending confusing tweets. In 2014, Buzzfeed cataloged 20 such messages in an article titled '20 Tweets By Senator Chuck Grassley That Will Make You Say, "WHAT?!"'

A survey of his recent twitter activity shows that Grassley rarely mentions other Twitter accounts and routinely posts messages laden with short-hand.

ALERT U can watch “ Mountain Man” on History Channel NOW. BIG DEAL !!!!!!🤔 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 15, 2018

Glad to have Sen Kyl back in the Senate His dad was Cong Kyl from Iowa for abt 10 yrs so Jon grew up in Bloomfield IA He’s a strong voice on America’s global leadership He was a very good colleague on the judiciary cmte + we did a lot of good work 2gether — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 5, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com