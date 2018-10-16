JACKSON, Miss. – A toddler was stabbed and then put in a heated oven, according to a Mississippi sheriff, and the child's grandmother has been charged with murder.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams Sr. said Carolyn Jones, 48, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Royalty Marie Floyd in the town of Shaw, a small town about 100 miles northwest of Jackson.

“I’ve been doing law enforcement for 25 or 26 years now,” Williams told The Associated Press. “This is one of the most horrible things I’ve seen in doing law enforcement. The hardest part … is to see a child victim.”

Williams said his office was called around 7 p.m.CDT on Monday to an address in Shaw concerning a homicide, the Bolivar Commercial reported.

"A family member came home and saw that something had happened," Williams said. “They found the child in the oven and called the Shaw Police Department who in turn contacted us to assist in a homicide investigation."

"At the scene we found a 20-month-old deceased female. The official cause (of death) is still under investigation but authorities have reason to believe that the child was stabbed and burned. The child was found inside of the oven in the residence,” Williams said.

Jones made an initial appearance Tuesday evening before a judge, who set bail at $500,000. Jones remained jailed and it wasn’t immediately clear if she had a lawyer who could speak for her.

Sheriff’s officials said Floyd lived with Jones while Floyd’s mother lived elsewhere.

The girl's body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. It is not known if the baby died before or after she was put in the oven.

Neighbors said they rarely saw anyone coming in and out of the home.

“It’s a baby. It’s an innocent child. She didn’t ask to be here,” neighbor Tomorrow Williams told WMC-TV.

Mississippi had what appears to be a similar case seven years ago. Terrie Robinson, now 33, pleaded guilty to putting her 3-year-old son Tristan in the oven and baking him to death in Washington County on March 2, 2011.

Robinson pleaded guilty to murder and received a sentence of life in prison.

Contributing: The Associated Press

More: 8-month-old baby girl dies after she was attacked by pet dog in Florida

Words fail.#FOX13GMM at Shaw, MS home where someone reportedly stabbed a baby and baked it in the oven.

Baby toys and a high chair are already on the curb. @SSansoneFOX13 live pic.twitter.com/1t8oYLY0Dp — Valerie (@valonfox) October 16, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com