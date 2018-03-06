President Trump

Evan Vucci, AP

WASHINGTON — President Trump's lawyer said Sunday he's leaning against having Trump testify in the Russia case unless special counsel Robert Mueller produces more documents about the investigation.

Attorney Rudy Giuliani told ABC's This Week that he and fellow Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow "want to keep an open mind," but added that "I just want to be honest: we're leaning toward not."

Speaking on Sunday news shows the morning after the publication of a January memo from the president's lawyers, Giuliani also told ABC said the president "probably" has the power to pardon himself, but doesn't plan to because he's done nothing wrong.

"It could lead to impeachment," Giuliani told NBC's Meet The Press. "If he terminated an investigation of himself it could lead to all sets of consequences."

Giuliani also defended a January memo in which Trump's lawyers at the time told Mueller that, as a legal matter, presidents can't be charged with obstruction of justice because he is the nation's chief law enforcement officer. The memo also said that Trump could "terminate" the Mueller investigation, either through the Justice Department or the pardon power.

First reported by The New York Times, the memo reflects legal disputes that have shadowed Mueller's long-running attempts to seek Trump's testimony in the Russia investigation.

After some six months of talks, Giuliani and other presidential attorneys said Mueller may be prepared to subpoena the president. Giuliani said he would contest a subpoena in court, saying the special counsel lacks the legal authority to compel the president's testimony.

Giuliani said Trump wants to testify, but his lawyers have held off because they are seeking documents from Mueller about the circumstances of the investigation. The president's lawyer told NBC he is also seeking "a narrow group of conditions" on Trump's testimony, including time limits and the scope of questioning.

The Trump legal team wants documents on what the president calls "Spygate," his unproven claims that the FBI under the Barack Obama administration put his campaign under surveillance. The evidence says the FBI took information from a confidential informant who was not a member of the Obama administration.

Trump and his allies have spent weeks attacking the very idea of the Mueller investigation, which centers on Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election by hacking Democrats and pushing fake news about Trump opponent Hillary Clinton.

Mueller and his prosecutors are also looking into whether Trump sought to obstruct justice, including his dismissal last year of FBI Director James Comey.

In another Twitter salvo, Trump complained that the Justice Department kept him in the dark about its investigation into his campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

As only one of two people left who could become President, why wouldn’t the FBI or Department of “Justice” have told me that they were secretly investigating Paul Manafort (on charges that were 10 years old and had been previously dropped) during my campaign? Should have told me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2018

"As only one of two people left who could become President, why wouldn’t the FBI or Department of 'Justice' have told me that they were secretly investigating Paul Manafort (on charges that were 10 years old and had been previously dropped) during my campaign? Should have told me!" Trump tweeted.

Mueller's team indicted Manfort on money laundering charges stemming from his work on behalf of a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine.

Other Trump associates, including former National Security adviser Michael Flynn, have pleaded guilty to charges of lying to investigators, and are cooperate with Mueller's probe.

Trump has denied colluding with Russia during the election or otherwise obstructing justice; he has frequently described the investigation as a "witch hunt" pushed by vengeful Democrats upset about losing the election.

In its memo to Mueller from January, Trump's attorneys said there is no evidence of collusion and that the president acted within his authority in firing Comey and criticizing the Mueller investigation — and that he is not liable for obstruction of justice in any event.

"It remains our position that the President’s actions here, by virtue of his position as the chief law enforcement officer, could neither constitutionally nor legally constitute obstruction because that would amount to him obstructing himself, and that he could, if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired," the memo said.

Even some Trump allies criticized such a broad claim of executive authority.

"It’s an outrageous claim, it’s wrong," said former New Jersey governor (and ex-U.S. attorney) Chris Christie, also speaking on ABC.

Giuliani also appeared to distance himself from the claim that presidents can't be investigated for obstruction of justice, telling ABC that "when you argue, you argue the broadest possible point. We don’t have to go there."

As for a presidential self-pardon, Giuliani said it's an "interesting constitutional argument," but not applicable in the Trump case.

"I think the political ramifications of that would be tough," Giuliani said. "Pardoning other people is one thing. Pardoning yourself is another."

