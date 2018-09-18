Benjamin Lin poses by fur coats at the B.B. Hawk showroom in San Francisco.

LOS ANGELES -- This city known for its Hollywood glamour is set to become the latest to say fur doesn't fly.

Without dissent, Los Angeles put itself on track to become the largest U.S. city to ban the sale of fur clothing and accessories after a unanimous vote of the city council Tuesday.

The ban, which still faces a second vote, would end the sale not only of fur coats and mink stoles, but also fur on handbags, ear muffs -- even lucky rabbits' feet.

The move to ban fur follows San Francisco and smaller cities in California like Berkeley and West Hollywood. In addition, many top designers have said they will no longer use animal fur, including Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss and Versace.

"The time is now," said Councilman Bob Blumenfield at a rally outside city hall before the vote was taken. "The greatness of a nation can be judged by how its animals are treated."

Another councilman, Paul Koretz, cited videos depicting cruelty as animals were being slaughtered for fur.

"Let's make history," implored Joanna Krupa, a reality-show actress who has appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" and "The Real Housewives of Miami." She was surrounded by supporters toting signs that said "Fur is dead" and "Wear your own skin."

No representatives of the fur industry appeared before the council to give an opposing view. Koretz noted "clearly (the ban) will disrupt an industry," though there is a three-year fur-sales phase-out period.

The law, as stated in council documents, would "prohibit the manufacture and sale of fur products, including apparel made in whole or in part of fur, or any fashion accessory." It would include even small items like keychains and jewelry, but doesn't apply to leather or lambskin, byproducts of food production.

