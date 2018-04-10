It may be time to check your freezer again – and your garage.

This week's recalls centered around food such as ham and beef, including a massive recall of millions of pounds on hundreds of beef products. Ready-to-eat ham products sold in five states also got pulled from the shelves. And a salmonella outbreak linked to previously recalled eggs grew, sickening two dozen more people.

In non-food-related items, Walmart will refund customers who purchased a camp axe it has recalled, and Toyota issued a recall for more than 2 million Prius hybrids that could stall while driving.

Here's a roundup of the products recalled this week:

More than 6 million pounds of beef

JBS Tolleson of Tolleson, Ariz., recalled 6.5 million pounds of various beef products shipped nationwide because they may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Investigators say at least 57 people in 16 states have reported getting sick.

Hundreds of products are on the list. The USDA said the meat was packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7. They have an establishment number "EST. 267" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

One death and three illnesses have been linked to listeria contamination in ready-to-eat ham products made by Johnson County Hams in Smithville, North Carolina, according to the USDA.

USDA

More than 89,000 pounds of ham products

Johnston County Hams of Smithfield, North Carolina, is recalling more than 89,000 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products for possible listeria contamination that has led to one death and three illnesses.

The ready-to-eat deli-loaf ham items were shipped to distributors in North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, Maryland and Virginia.

The ham products were plastic-wrapped and carried one of five different labels including "Johnston County Hams Inc., Country Style Fully Cooked Boneless Deli Ham," "Goodnight Brothers Country Ham Boneless Fully Cooked," and "Padow’s Hams & Deli, Inc. Fully Cooked Country Ham Boneless Glazed with Brown Sugar."

Hams labelled "Ole Fashioned Sugar Cured, The Old Dominion Brand Hams Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham" and "Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham, Less Salt, Distributed By: Valley Country Hams LLC" had specific sell-by dates from April 10, 2018 to Sept. 27, 2019.

Walmart is recalling Ozark Trail camp axes.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

Nearly 250,000 axes from Walmart

Walmart is recalling 246,000 Ozark Trail camp axes because the axe head can detach from the handle, posing an injury hazard.

The axes have a black, non-slip rubber grip and claw feature. “Ozark Trail” and model number 60111140 are printed on the product packaging.

Consumers should return the axe to Walmart for a full refund.

2014 Toyota Prius

Toyota

More than 2 million Toyota Prius hybrids

Toyota is recalling about 2.4 million hybrid cars worldwide that could stall while driving. The recall affects about 807,000 Toyota Prius cars in the U.S. It covers certain 2010 to 2014 Prius hybrids and certain 2012 to 2014 Prius V hybrids.

The defect occurs in "rare situations," Toyota said. It involves the vehicle failing to "enter a fail-safe driving mode in response to certain hybrid system faults."

The automaker did not say whether it had linked any crashes, injuries or deaths to the problem.

Separately, Toyota also announced a recall covering certain 2018 to 2019 Tundra pickup trucks and Sequoia SUVs, as well as 2019 Avalon cars, to repair an airbag defect. That recall covers about 188,000 worldwide, including 168,000 in the U.S.

The CDC recalled Gravel Ridge Farms eggs in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

CDC

Salmonella outbreak linked to previously recalled eggs grows

While not a new recall, a multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to eggs from Gravel Ridge Farms in Cullman, Alabama, expanded with 24 more people ill in five more states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Gravel Ridge Farms in Cullman, Alabama, recalled its cage-free large eggs last month saying the eggs could be contaminated. At the time, 14 people had been infected with the strain of Salmonella Enteritidis in Tennessee and Alabama.

Since then, the CDC has identified another two dozen illnesses from June 17 to Aug. 16, with some occurring in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio and Montana.

The new cases bring the overall total to 38 people sickened across seven states, according to the CDC.

Contributing: Mike Snider and Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY; Joshua Bowling and Russ Wiles, Arizona Republic; Megan Allman, WFMY

