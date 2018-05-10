Airline memorabilia show is highlight for aviation enthusiasts
The 'World's Largest Airline Collectibles Show' features around 200 tables of airline memorabilia from dealers all over the world on July 12, 2018.
7/12/18 3:17:05 PM -- Arlington, VA -- Milton Banas of San Antonio is a regular vendor and attendee at the Airliners International collectibles shows. His inflatable Alaska Airlines hat has become his calling card at the events. -- Photo by Camille Fine, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: CF 137303 Airline memorabi 07/12/2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Travis Smith, 3, of Washington, D.C., takes a look at airline memorabilia at the Airliners International 2018 collectibles show in Arlington, Virginia, on July 12, 2018.
Jet Asher, 4, of Florida takes a look at airplane models. Looming large in this photo is a model of a China Southern Airlines Airbus A380 superjumbo jet.
This poster-sized ad for Northeast Airlines likely from the 1960s or 1970s  marked advertising style that's mostly faded away in the airline industry. Northeast Airlines merged with Delta in the early 1970s.
Vintage flight attendant uniforms are on display for sale at the 'World's Largest Airline Collectibles Show,' which features around 200 tables of airline memorabilia from dealers all over the world on July 12, 2018.
Eastern Air Lines is one of the USAs most iconic airline brands. The carrier went bust in 1991, but fans of the carrier can keep its memory alive with this vintage Eastern-branded tea pot.
These retro in-flight service items seem just as likely for an airline museum as for a collectible show. Among the items here are an ice-pick hammer and napkins from now-defunct TWA.
Another popular collector's item for enthusiasts: airline timetables. Thousands were on display at the Virginia show, including versions from long-gone airline brands. Some dated as far back as the 1930s.
A British Airways dinner set from its Concorde supersonic jet were among the items for sale at the Airliners International show as it passed through Virginia in July 2018.
7/12/18 2:53:46 PM -- Arlington, VA -- The Worlds Largest Airline Collectibles Show features around 200 tables of airline memorabilia from dealers all over the world on July 12, 2018. -- Photo by Camille Fine, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: CF 137303 Airline memorabi 07/12/2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
A vintage flight-attendant uniform is among the items for sale at the 'World's Largest Airline Collectibles Show' during its stop in Virginia on July 12, 2018.
This vintage Delta mug, on display at the Airliners International show as it passed through Virginia in July 2018, advertises nonstop routes to Las Vegas. Today, Delta only flies one of those three routes.
Vintage Japanese hand fans are on display for sale at the 'World's Largest Airline Collectibles Show.'
Pens from now-defunct National Airlines and a sticker featuring an out-of-date British Airways paint scheme were among the tens of thousands of items available for purchase at the Airliners International 2018 collectibles show in Arlington, Virginia, on July 12, 2018.
Memorabilia from now-defunct airlines  such as the AirTran-branded merchandise seen here  are among the more popular collectors' items.
Vintage Japanese hand fans are on display for sale at the 'World's Largest Airline Collectibles Show.'
Another popular collectors item for enthusiasts: airline timetables. Thousands were on display at the Virginia show, including versions from long-gone airline brands. Some dated as far back as the 1930s.
Thirteen-year-old Drew Perales and mother Lynette browse through airline safety cards. They drove to Virginia from Delaware for Airliners International 2018.
nother popular collector's item for enthusiasts: airline timetables. Thousands were on display at the Virginia show, including versions from long-gone airline brands. Some dated as far back as the 1930s.
Airline-branded playing cards, including this set for now-defunct ATA Airlines, were among the items for sale at the July 2018 show in Virginia.
Jeff Bridges of Orlando is among the Airliners International regulars. "I'm happiest when I'm in a plane," he says.
A vintage photo slide shows an aircraft. It was among the items for sale in July 2018 at the "World's Largest Airline Collectibles Show" as it passed through metro Washington, D.C.
Pins for a range of airlines  many long since gone  are available for the right price.
Vintage flight attendant uniforms are on display for sale at the 'World's Largest Airline Collectibles Show,' which features around 200 tables of airline memorabilia from dealers all over the world on July 12, 2018.
These Delft Blue miniature traditional Dutch houses are among the signature items of Royal Dutch KLM. The airline gives them to business-class customers filled with Dutch gin.
Chris Slimmer, President of World Airline Historical Society and co-Chairman of Airliners International 2018 DCA, poses for a portrait at the 'World's Largest Airline Collectibles Show,' which features around 200 tables of airline memorabilia from dealers all over the world on July 12, 2018.

Aviation enthusiasts from around the country will descend on Atlanta on Saturday (Oct. 6). 

The occasion? The 32nd Annual Atlanta Airline Collectibles show, being hosted by the Delta Flight Museum that's adjacent to the headquarters of Delta Air Lines. 

Delta says the event will feature vendors “from the U.S. and around the world,” where attendees will be able to buy countless types of aviation memorabilia.

About 1,000 visitors are expected, says Greg Romanoski of the Delta Flight Museum. 

Enthusiasts will be able to browse a mind-boggling array of items, everything from high-end model airplanes to decades-old timetables and safety cards. Even in-flight dinnerware from defunct airlines could be among the coveted finds.

Intrigued? There’s no reason to worry if you can’t make the Atlanta show. There’s a robust schedule of shows on the airline memorabilia circuit. Stops are made in cities across the USA. 

Among the more notable shows filling out the yearlong schedule is the annual Airliners International event. Now in its 42nd year, organizers bill it as “the world's largest airline collectibles show.”

PHOTO ARCHIVES: A look at some of US Airways' airplane liveries from the past 35 years (story continues below)

A look at some of US Airways' airplane liveries from the past 35 years
A file photo of a USAir Boeing 727 at Washington's National Airport in 1995.
US Airways planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on July 25, 2007.
With the Capitol in the backgroud, a US Airways plane lands at Washington's Reagan National Airport on Aug. 12, 2002.
A USAir Boeing 737 circa 1988.
The tails of a US Airways plane is seen in Chicago in July 2001. In the background is the tail of Northwest Airlines, a brand that disappeared in 2008 after merging with Delta.
This photo provided by Harrisburg (Pa.) International Airport shows a ticket cover and letter from US Air on its first day of flying under that new name in 1979.
A USAir Boening 737 jetliner taxis at Washington National Airport on Sept. 9, 1994.
A USAir Express Beech 1900-C at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
Metrojet, a short-lived low-fare 'carrier within a carrier,' was on of US Airways' attempts to fight off Southwest's encroachment into the Northeast. It didn't work.
US Airways and America West jets in Phoenix on May 19, 2005. America West acquired US Airways that year but took US Airways more-recognizable name.
Fifth-grade students deplane a USAir Express flight at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., in 1996.
A USAir Jetstream 31 at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
USAir CEO Stephen Wolf stands behind a model of a jet showing the then-new US Airways name and logo at a news conference in New York on Oct. 12, 1996.
A US Air British Aerospace BAE 146 circa 1989.
A undated file picture shows a US Airways A330-300 flying over Toulouse in southern France.
A USAir Boeing 737 circa 1990.
The tail of US Airways' Pittsburgh Steelers-themed Airbus A319 jet as seen at its official unveiling at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 12, 2007.
In this April 8, 2010 file photo, a US Airways plane takes off from Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.
A USAir Express "Dash 8" at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
A USAir jet takes off from Washington National Airport on Sept. 9, 1994.
A USAir Boeing 737-300 landing at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
A US Airways flight prepares to depart from Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 13, 2004.
A USAir MD-80 at Pittsburgh on May 8, 1995.
US Airways planes in Phoenix in 2014.
A USAir DC-9 at Pittsburgh in 1995.
A USAir Boeing 737 seen in 1995.
A USAir Express Dash 8 near Washington National Airport in 1995.
In this July 22, 2008, file photo, a US Airways Express plane passes behind a JetBlue plane at Boston's Logan Airport.
In this file photo from Oct. 29, 2010, a US Airways Express flight approaches Philadelphia International Airport.
A US Airways aircraft painted in the colors of the Arizona Cardinals NFL team is seen in Phoenix on Oct. 7, 2011. The plane is one of several that the airline painted in the colors of pro football teams.
The tail of US Airways' Pittsburgh Steelers-themed Airbus A319 jet as seen at its official unveiling at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 12, 2007.
An undated file photo of a US Airways Express plane operated by regional carrier Republic.
A vintage USAir shot from American Airlines' archives.
A vintage USAir Express shot from American Airlines' archives.
A vintage USAir shot from American Airlines' archives.
A vintage USAir Express shot from American Airlines' archives.
A vintage USAir shot from American Airlines' archives.
A vintage USAir shot from American Airlines' archives.

Airliners International’s next big annual gathering comes in June 2019, taking place at the same Delta Flight Museum that’s hosting this weekend’s Atlanta Airline Collectibles.

What should visitors expect? Based on Airliners International’s 2018 event in suburban Washington this past July, there will be a little bit of everything.

Of course there are tables and tables of airline memorabilia, but there also were airfield tours of the nearby Reagan Washington National Airport, where visitors got behind-the-scenes access to the facility's overnight opeartions. 

But, the main focus was the memorabilia. 

Among the offerings from the 2018 event in Arlington, Virginia: vintage flight attendant uniforms; airline timetables from as far back as the 1930s; and dinnerware from now-defunct Eastern Airlines. The selections were staggering, including practically anything you could imagine short of airplanes themselves. Even vintage air-sickness bags. (Yes, “barf bags.”)

As quirky as it sounds, such events bring enthusiasts out of the woodwork.

“Everybody thinks they’re the only one,” said Bob Grove of San Diego, speaking to USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog at the Airliners International 2018 event in July.

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos (story continues below)

August's #avgeek gallery: 30 cool aviation photos
Painted in a deep TWA red, an MD-80 belonging to the museum soaks in the mid-summer heat at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018.
The Manhattan skyline rises as United Airlines jets operate at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
Visitors board a restored TWA Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
A Lockheed Constellation squeaks its nose over the top of a Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Used as a private jet, TWA operated a Lockheed Jetstar. A renovated version is seen at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
A Delta Air Lines MD-88 passes under Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport's tower on a warm summer's day in July 2018.
Customers grab a drink at United Airlines' new Polaris lounge bar at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
The Manhattan skyline rises behind United Airlines jets at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
Tables at United Airlines' invitation-only Classified restaurant sit waiting for their next customers at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
United Airlines recently installed its latest Polaris Lounge, located in Newark Liberty International Airport in June, 2018.
A Boeing 717 takes off from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July 2018.
A full size Lockheed L-1011 simulator is in process of being restored at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
Former aircraft seats make for an impromptu theatre at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
Found inside the front passenger door on most aircraft, a build plate notes the TWA DC-9-83, otherwise known as an MD-80, at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018.
Giant cutaway models fill the floor of the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018. The model in the foreground is a Lockheed L-1011, while a Boeing 747 classic in the rear.
Rear air stairs welcome visitors aboard one of the few remaining Martin 4-0-4 'propliners.' The one seen here is located at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Coach-style seats with first-class legroom fill the cabin of a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
The ever-gorgeous Lockheed Constellation, restored in TWA livery at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Passengers await their next flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
United Airlines jets await their next flights from at the airline's Newark Liberty International Airport hub in June 2018.
The rear of a restored Lockheed Constellation held two bathrooms, plus a functional powder room. The set-up is seen here at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
The unique rear layout of a restored Lockheed Constellation indicates it was converted to a dual purpose passenger/cargo aircraft. The airplane lives at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Table-style seating occupies a mini-cabin aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
The Springfield-Branson National Airport, located near Springfield, Missouri, is relatively empty on a slow Sunday afternoon in July 2018.
A Delta Connection Bombardier CRJ-700 pulls up to a gate at Springfield-Branson National Airport in Springfield, Missouri, in July 2018.
Passenger seats aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
The view out the window of a Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Nicknamed 'Skyliner Kansas City,' a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner rests at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Clouds above and below made for a pleasing sight aboard a Delta Connection flight between Springfield, Missouri, and Atlanta in July, 2018.
A Boeing 767-400 takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July, 2018, bound for Europe.

He says he attended his first memorabilia show decades ago in Orange County, California. His takeaway: “Oh my God! I’m not the only one!”

Dan Asher traveled from Florida with his 4-year-old son Jet. The Ashers had model airplanes to sell, but father Dan conceded they were there mostly for “the camaraderie” of spending time with kindred souls.

That was a common theme among attendees, who came from across the U.S. and the world.

Thomas Wuestneck traveled to Virginia from Bad Oeynhausen, Germany. While he participated in the market, he described it more as a “social event,” a place to “meet friends from all over the world.”

Lynette Perales drove in from Bear, Delaware, so that her 13-year-old son Drew could peruse the memorabilia.

Drew was reserved in talking to USA TODAY about his aviation interests, but it’s curious kids like him that the memorabilia shows say they’re increasingly reaching out to as they try to help preserve some of the airline industry’s history.

“We want to get young people involved,” said Chris Slimmer, president of the World Airline Historical Society and one of the driving forces behind the annual Airliners International Event.

He acknowledges it can be a struggle in the modern Internet era, where Ebay and countless other online interests compete with what the show has to offer.

But Slimmer remains undeterred.

“I love it,” he said at the July event, speaking not only about the show, but of the sense of family of those who attend. “We’re doing everything we can to get more young people involved.”

“Everybody has something that got them interested,” he continues, explaining about how regular attendees first stumbled on to the shows.

“What’s crazy now is the (airline) safety cards,” Slimmer says. “Kids today like safety cards. And models.”

Now, whether it's in Atlanta this weekend or at the myriad of other events throughout the year, there will be plenty of those available for attendees both young and young at heart.

TODAY IN THE SKYThe 'boneyard': Where airlines send old planes to be scrapped

Photos: Riding a retiring jetliner to the airline 'boneyard'
The remains of a Thai Airways Airbus A300 are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
The view from the cockpit as American Airlines Flight 9780 is en route from Dallas/Fort Worth to Roswell, N.M., on Dec. 4, 2015. It was the retirement flight for the American MD-80 (tail number N585AA).
The view from the cockpit as American Airlines Flight 9780 lands at Roswell N.M., on its retirement flight from Dallas/Fort Worth on Dec. 4, 2015.
The view from the cockpit as American Airlines Flight 9780 lands at Roswell N.M., on its retirement flight from Dallas/Fort Worth on Dec. 4, 2015.
The view from the cockpit as American Airlines Flight 9780 lands at Roswell N.M., on its retirement flight from Dallas/Fort Worth on Dec. 4, 2015.
The five people (2 pilots, 2 American corporate employees and 1 journalist) exited via the MD-80’s tailcone stairs after American Airlines Flight 9780 arrived at Roswell N.M., on its retirement flight from Dallas/Fort Worth on Dec. 4, 2015.
An American Airlines MD-80 (tail number N585AA) is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” moments after arriving on its retirement flight on Dec. 4, 2015.
An American Airlines MD-80 (tail number N585AA) is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” moments after arriving on its retirement flight on Dec. 4, 2015.
Planes being raided for parts are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
An American Airlines MD-80 (tail number N585AA) is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” moments after arriving on its retirement flight on Dec. 4, 2015.
A retired American Airlines aircraft is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
What's left of a Scoot Boeing 777 is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
An American Airlines MD-80 (tail number N585AA) is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” moments after arriving on its retirement flight on Dec. 4, 2015.
An American Airlines MD-80 (tail number N585AA) is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” moments after arriving on its retirement flight on Dec. 4, 2015.
An American Airlines MD-80 (tail number N585AA) is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” moments after arriving on its retirement flight on Dec. 4, 2015.
Parts -- and planes being raided for parts -- are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
The remains of scrapped aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
The remains of scrapped aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
The remains of scrapped aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Plane parts being scrapped at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Plane parts being scrapped at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
An idled aircraft is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
A retired American Airlines aircraft -- its branding obscured --- is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Some Boeing 747s are among the idled aircraft at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
A retired American Airlines aircraft -- its branding obscured --- is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Idled American Airlines aircraft -- their branding obscured --- are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
An idled aircraft is seen amid scattered airplane parts at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
An idled aircraft is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
An idled American Airlines MD-80 is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
An idled American Airlines MD-80 is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
An idled American Airlines MD-80 is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
An idled American Airlines MD-80 is seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Planes -- and pieces of planes -- are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
American Airlines Capt. Pat Walsh takes in the sight of retired planes at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
What's left of a Scoot Boeing 777 is at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Spare plane parts are big business at Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard."
Birds eerily make themselves at home amid idled aircraft at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
What's left of a Scoot Boeing 777 is at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
What's left of a Scoot Boeing 777 is at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Idled American Airlines aircraft are seen with their branding obscured at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
The cabin was empty for the Dec. 4, 2015, departure of American Airlines Flight 9780 from Dallas/Fort Worth to Roswell, N.M. It was the retirement flight for the American MD-80 (tail number N585AA).
The cabin was empty for the Dec. 4, 2015, departure of American Airlines Flight 9780 from Dallas/Fort Worth to Roswell, N.M. It was the retirement flight for the American MD-80 (tail number N585AA).
American Airlines Flight 9780 departs Dallas/Fort Worth for Roswell, N.M., on Dec. 4, 2015. It was the retirement flight for the American MD-80 (tail number N585AA).
This red 1962 Lockheed JetStar JT 12-5 once flew Elvis, according to American’s staff at Roswell.
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Idled aircraft are seen at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
A bus stop adjacent to the Roswell "boneyard" plays right along with the aviation them.
There's also a regular passenger airline terminal adjacent to the boneyard.
The sun sets behind idled aircraft at the Roswell “boneyard” on Dec. 4, 2015.
Behind the scenes at New Mexico's 'airline boneyard'
A trio of already retired MD-80s rest in the Roswell desert on Aug, 5, 2015. The airplanes are stored by American Airlines for spare parts.
An American Airlines MD-80 passenger jet rests on the ramp at Gate A8 at Dallas Ft-Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
Checking for items left behind, a ramp worker with American has a last look inside the belly of the jet before it leaves Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport before its retirement flight on Aug. 5, 2015.
The tail of American Airlines MD-80 passenger jet rests on the ramp at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport prior to its retirement flight on August 5, 2015.
American Airlines test pilots Capt. Gary Beam and Cap.t David Hensley go through pre-flight checks in Dallas.
Capt. Gary Beam signs off on the aircraft's log book prior to flying the aircraft on its retirement flight to a scrapyard in Roswell, N.M. on Aug. 5, 2015.
Well worn after 24 years plying the skies for American, the nose gear is showing its age prior to its retirement flight on Aug. 5, 2015.
N575AM, a 24-year old MD-80 on its retirement flight, takes off for the last time, leaving Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
Rows of empty seats are standard practice on retirement flights, all flown without passengers.
The rear bathroom door hangs slightly ajar as N575AM, an American Airlines MD-80 on its retirement flight, flies to the boneyard on Aug. 5, 2015.
N575AM, an American Airlines MD-80, flies over west Texas on its retirement flight to the Roswell, N.M., boneyard on Aug. 5, 2015.
With landing imminent, N575AM prepares to make its last ever landing in Roswell N.M., on Aug. 5, 2015, before winding up in the boneyard there.
The last flight complete, Capt. Gary Beam hands off the aircraft's log book to a colleague at a boneyard in Roswell, N.M., on Aug. 5, 2015.
The rear air stairs of the MD-80, a feature unique to the aircraft, are seen in Roswell N.M., after the plane's Aug. 5, 2015, retirement flight.
Spare airplane parts rest under the hot New Mexico sun at the salvage yard in Roswell on Aug, 5, 2015.
N575AM, an American Airlines MD-80, rests at the Roswell, N.M., boneyard after its final flight on Aug. 5, 2015.
Capt. Gary Beam signs off on the aircraft's log book after completing the airplane's retirement flight to the boneyard in Roswell, N.M., on Aug, 5, 2015.
An open thrust reverser awaits a new home. Until then, it rests at the boneyard in Roswell, N.M., as seen here on Aug. 5, 2015.
Its landing lights long turned off, the nose gear of a retired MD-80 awaits parts harvesting at the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
Tails of retired American Airlines MD-80 roast under the New Mexico sun at the salvage yard in Roswell on Aug. 5, 2015.
A retired American Airlines MD-80, now retired and partially repainted, rests in the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
Retired American Airlines MD-80s rest in the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
A collection of former Retired American Airlines jets, including MD-80s and Boeing 757s, rest at the Roswell "boneyard" on Aug. 5, 2015.
A engine casing without an engine shows the way to a retired Boeing 757 at the Roswell "boneyard" on Aug. 5, 2015.
A gaggle of former American Airlines Boeing 757s rest in the Roswell "boneyard" on Aug. 5, 2015.
Retired American Airlines Boeing 757s rest at the Roswell, "boneyard" on Aug. 5, 2015.
An old Convair 440 rests in Roswell on Aug. 5, 2015.
An engine hangs off a retired Boeing 757 at the Roswell "boneyard" on Aug. 5, 2015.
An MD-80 with its horizontal stabilizer already harvested rests at the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
Cracked and warped paint is all that's left to identify a former Gemini Air Cargo DC-10-30 in the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
Retired American Airlines Boeing 757s rest at the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
Classic red stripe and "American Airlines" title removed, a retired Boeing 757 rests in a Roswell on Aug. 5, 2015.
A retired Saudi Arabian Boeing 747 rests in Roswell on Aug. 5, 2015.
A Boeing 747 rests at the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
A restored MD-80 in TWA paint rests at the Roswell, salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 767, currently being used for spare parts, rests in Roswell on Aug, 5, 2015.
A Boeing 757 rests in Roswell on Aug. 5, 2015.
Giant fan blades from a large jet engine turn in a light wind at the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
A restored MD-80 in TWA paint rests in a Roswell on Aug. 5, 2015.
The hulking figure of a retired Japan Airlines (JAL) Boeing 747-400 dominates the scene of a scrapping pad at the Roswell "boneyard" in this photo from Aug. 5, 2015.
Crews remove seats from a retired JAL Boeing 747-400 being scrapped at the Roswell "boneyard" on Aug. 5, 2015.
Airplane parts, mostly unrecognizeable, create a sort of airplane-part-salad in a junk heap at the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
A retired Japan Airlines (JAL) Boeing 747-400 at a scrapping pad at the Roswell "boneyard" on Aug. 5, 2015.
Working in heat of more then 100F, Alejandro Moreno takes an ax to a bulkhead inside a JAL Boeing 747-400 being scrapped at a Roswell on Aug. 5, 2015.
Crews destroy the interior of a JAL Boeing 747-400 being scrapped at the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
Steven Montgomery pulls out oxygen mask containers from the ceiling of a JAL Boeing 747-400 being scrapped at a Roswell on Aug. 5, 2015.
Rows of flattened seats fill the rear cabin of a JAL Boeing 747-400 being scrapped at Roswell on Aug. 5, 2015.
Junked seats fill the rear cabin of a JAL Boeing 747-400 being scrapped at Roswell on Aug. 5, 2015.
Broken glass gives way to a view of the wing of a JAL Boeing 747-400 being scrapped at Roswell on Aug. 5, 2015.
A former Saudi Arabian MD90 ready for scrapping rests in a Roswell, NM salvage yard on August 5, 2015.
An American Airlines employee inside a hangar at the Roswell "boneyard" shrink-wraps an engine being sent back for re-use on Aug. 5, 2015.
A recently retired Scoot Boeing 777-200 rests at the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
Stephen Montes, an employee with American Airlines, prepares a row of salvaged seats to be put back into use on August 5, 2015, at the Roswell "boneyard."
Engines pulled off retired jets are readied to be shipped out to be put back into service. The sceene here is from a hangar at the Roswell 'boneyard" on Aug. 5, 2015.
A recently retired Scoot Boeing 777-200 rests at the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
A Thai Airways Airbus A300 rests at the Roswell "boneyard" on Aug. 5, 2015.
A Med View Boeing 737-400 rests in Roswell on Aug. 5, 2015.
The polished metal look of retired American Airlines MD-80s gleam in the New Mexico sun at the Roswell "boneyard" on Aug. 5, 2015.
American Airlines maintenance workers based in Tulsa rumage through a retired Boeing 757. They're looking for usable first-class seats on a plane stored at the Roswell "boneyard" on Aug. 5, 2015.
Towering over the ramp, a worker arranges a photo shoot from a lift inbetween jobs at the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
Dozens of retired American Airlines jets rest in Roswell on Aug. 5, 2015.
The distinct upper hump of a Boeing 747, currently being scrapped, towers over the Roswell salvage yard on Aug. 5, 2015.
