WASHINGTON -- Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman ever to serve on the court, announced Tuesday she is in the early stages of what is likely Alzheimer's disease and is retiring from public life.

O'Connor, 88, was President Ronald Reagan's first nominee to the high court. She served until 2006 and was a key swing vote, often bridging the gap between the court's conservatives and liberals.

