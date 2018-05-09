Jordan Belliveau

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

LARGO, Fla. – The 2-year-old Florida boy who was the subject of a three-day Amber Alert was found dead Tuesday, authorities said.

According to a Pinellas County, Florida, arrest affidavit, Jordan Belliveau's mother admitted to hitting the child in the head, causing him to hit his head against a wall and have seizures.

He later died from his injuries.

Charisse Stinson, 21, also admitted to taking her son to the woods and leaving him there, the report said. She also said Jordan had an "unexplained, serious injury to his right leg," according to the report.

Stinson is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.

Police in Largo, Florida, arrested Stinson on Tuesday night shortly after investigators found Jordan's body in the woods.

UPDATE: THE AMBER Alert for Jordan Belliveau has been canceled. Sadly, the child has been found deceased. — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 4, 2018

Largo police said Stinson reported Jordan missing Saturday night.

She told authorities then that the two were walking Saturday night when she accepted a ride from a stranger. She said the stranger named "Antwan" knocked her unconscious, and she awoke alone in a wooded area hours later.

Police issued an Amber Alert and later released a sketch of "Antwan." Largo Police Maj. Stephen Slaughter said the Amber Alert was canceled when police found Jordan's body late Tuesday.

Stinson is scheduled to make her first court appearance Wednesday at the Pinellas County Courthouse in Clearwater, Florida.

The Largo Police Department is expected to release more information Wednesday.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Mark Bergin on Twitter: @mdbergin

