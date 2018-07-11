A man broke into St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park and jumped into a pond full of crocodiles. He's now recovering from a crocodile bite.

St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park

A man who allegedly broke into an alligator farm in Florida and jumped into a pool of crocodiles was found Tuesday morning bloody and crawling through a woman's yard, local authorities say.

At around 7:45 p.m. EST, St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park said a man broke into the property and then jumped into a pool full of crocodiles. The animals are part of new attraction known as the Oasis on the Nile. As captured on surveillance video, one of the crocodiles attacked the man's leg.

The man, who left his clothing and a single Croc shoe behind, then managed to climb up a zipline platform and made his way out of the park into a residential community.

St. Augustine Police arrested Brandon Hatfield, 23, and he is facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief and violation of probation.

In a statement, the park's alligator farm director John Brueggen said he was concerned for the man, but also said "protection against the lunacy and erratic behavior of nighttime trespassers is nearly impossible."

The crocodiles weren't harmed during the incident and the park reports damage to the property is under repair.

More: Great-grandmother kills 12-foot gator with one shot; she thinks it ate her miniature horse

More: Florida deputy kills fearless alligator who chased teen up tree

More: Mob slaughters nearly 300 crocodiles in wildlife preserve after Indonesia man is killed

WTLV-TV, Jacksonville contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com