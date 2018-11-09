A graphical look at the forecasted path and predicted impacts of Hurricane Florence

After a quiet start to the hurricane season, Hurricane Florence shattered the calm as it made a direct hit on the Carolinas early Friday. Drenching rain, howling winds and destructive ocean waves battered the region as the storm made landfall. Florence should stall over the Carolinas and the Appalachians, bringing days of extremely heavy rain.

Jeff Winecoff, Facility Maintenance Administrator surveys damage around a generator which went down for 15 hours at The Davis Community nursing home Wilmington, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 15, 2018. (Ken Ruinard / Greenville News / Gannett USA Today Network / 2018 ) ORG XMIT: SCAND101 (Via OlyDrop)

Ken Ruinard / Greenville News / USA Today Network

Expected rainfall

Days of drenching rain will likely lead to "catastrophic" flooding in both South Carolina and North Carolina as Florence stalls after making landfall. Some of the heaviest rainfall should be in eastern portions of the Carolinas.

Who's at risk

A combination of heavy rain and ferocious winds bring an extreme level of risk to lives and property, mainly across the Carolinas and Virginia.

A home sits in high water on W 6th St after Hurricane Florence brought heavy rains to Washington, N.C. on Friday afternoon on September 14, 2018. (Via OlyDrop)

Tariq Zehawi/NorthJersey.com

And as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Florence had already left more than 700,000 customers in North Carolina and South Carolina without power, according to PowerOutage.US.

Where will Florence go?

As of Saturday morning, Florence is forecast to drop heavy rain on North Carolina and South Carolina through the weekend. The winds have diminished significantly since earlier in the week, but once the storm stalls, heavy rain and flooding will be the biggest threats in the days ahead.

Storm surge prediction

Storm surge, the sea water that roars ashore as a hurricane makes landfall, should be most extreme in coastal North and South Carolina. Even though the storm has hit land, some areas there could still see as much as an 11-foot storm surge.

How much damage will Florence do?

Three of the costliest hurricanes in U.S. history battered the U.S. in 2017. Florence may cause as much as $30-$50 billion in damages, according to one early estimate of the storm from AccuWeather.

Sep. 15, 2018; Lumberton, NC, USA; Tropical Storm Florence continues to unleash massive amount of rain on Lumberton, North Carolina Saturday causing downed trees and power lines and minor flooding in areas. Mandatory Credit: Jeremiah Wilson/USA TODAY NETWORK (Via OlyDrop)

Jeremiah Wilson, USA TODAY NETWORK

How a hurricane forms

A motion graphic explains the elements that combined to form Florence and other hurricanes.

