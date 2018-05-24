Check out Universal Studios Hollywood's new 'Kung Fu Panda' attraction Po returns in Universal Studios Hollywood's "Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest," the first attraction in the DreamWorks Theatre, opening June 15. 01 / 09 Po returns in Universal Studios Hollywood's "Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest," the first attraction in the DreamWorks Theatre, opening June 15. 01 / 09

Po is back in fighting form at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The martial arts and dumpling-loving Dragon Warrior stars in Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest the first attraction for the newly built DreamWorks Theatre, which opens its doors on June 15.

The immersive adventure brings guests into Po's journey, projecting the action beyond the 62-foot screen to fill 180 degrees of the theater — featuring detailed digital special effects created by interior projection mapping.

"The story is all around you, it's hyper real and full of energy, pulling everyone into Po's adventure," says Jon Corfino, senior director of Universal Creative, which has worked with DreamWorks Animation on the story based on the Panda franchise. "The idea is you get to be in this story and are completely surrounded by it."

A view of the 180-degree projection in the new DreamWorks Theater, which opens its doors to the attraction"Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest"on June 15.

Universal Studios Hollywood

The 241 luxury theater seats swivel and turn to take in the action as Po goes on a new quest — with his adopted duck father Mr. Ping and the red panda Master Shifu — to bring the Liquid of Ultimate Power to the Palace for the Emperor.

The mission is hijacked by the villainous Kang Wolf who wields the stolen Ming Hammer, a relic so powerful that it knocks foes into the spirit world.

Po and his sidekicks battle Kang in this ethereal world, along raging rivers and into the Emperor's Palace.

Spoiler alert: "There's a lot of kung fu, Po wins in the end and Kang learns a lesson in a very unique way," says Corfino.

Universal Studios crews are working around the clock to bring the experience to life for the opening. During a recent visit, one sound technician repeatedly played a scene featuring a flaming arrow shot seemingly over the audience's head, making sure the thumping impact sounds had just the right quiver.

Po travels into the spirit world.

Universal Studios.

The theater will serve as Universal Studios Hollywood's home for DreamWorks Animation, purchased in 2016 by parent company, NBCUniversal. Formerly the site of the Shrek 4-D attraction, the completely rebuilt building features Mission Revival architecture, reminiscent of studios in Hollywood's Golden Era.

There are other DreamWorks characters who could carry an experience of their own. But Corfino says, "there's no specific plans for that."

In the vestibule leading to the theaters, characters from Shrek to the Penguins of Madagascar are projected elbowing each other for the right to host the the theater event. But Po wins that battle, saying "No guys, it's my show."

The new DreamWorks Theatre at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Bryan Alexander

