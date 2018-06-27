Another burning question answered: What would first lady Melania Trump wear on a second visit to the border? Answer: Not a jacket with a snarky message.

Instead, Trump wore white wide-legged palazzo pants with black tuxedo-style stripes down the sides, an unadorned black knit top with three-quarter length sleeves and white tennis shoes when she arrived at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, shortly after 10 a.m. local time, when the temperature was over 90 degrees.

In the usual broiling sunshine of southern Arizona, her signature large dark sunglasses looked entirely necessary.

But she didn't need a jacket, let alone one with a startling message reading, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" scrawled across the back, which caused an uproar when she wore it after visiting McAllen, Texas, last week.

First lady Melania Trump arrives at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, June 28, 2018, en route to a U.S. Customs border and protection facility in Tucson, Ariz.

The $39 jacket from mass-market Spanish retailer Zara quickly overshadowed the purpose of her surprise visit to McAllen, which was to see for herself how the Trump administration's immigration policy crisis was affecting immigrant children separated from their parents at the border.

In Tucson, Trump immediately hopped into a car and was driven to a local Customs and Border Patrol facility for a roundtable discussion with officials from the Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service, plus a local rancher.

The purpose of her second visit to a border state in a week was to discuss with the locals what they're seeing on the frontier with Mexico, which is about 30 miles away south of Tucson.

She had a 12-member press pool with her, watching her closely, but no other senior administration officials accompanied her.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, told reporters on her plane that the second trip was organized a few days after the first lady returned from Texas, where she had hoped to visit a Department of Homeland Security border facility but couldn't because of flooding.

“She wasn’t able to visit a DHS facility, and she wants to learn from the people on the front lines at the border,” Grisham said.

There was no mention of last week's embarrassing jacket hullabaloo.



