WASHINGTON – In an extraordinary step for a first lady, Melania Trump called Tuesday for the dismissal of deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel.
"It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she (Ricardel) no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House," said a statement from Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director.
The statement came minutes after a Diwali event hosted by President Donald Trump that Ricardel attended.
Two administration officials said Ricardel, whom National Security Adviser John Bolton appointed this year, has clashed with many staff members, not just the first lady.
Ricardel argued with Melania Trump's staff over airplane seating for the first lady's recent trip to Africa, officials said. They accused Ricardel, who wound up not going to Africa, of spreading false stories about the incident.
As of Tuesday afternoon, officials said that Ricardel has not been fired and still works at the White House.
NBC News reported that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly may be on the way out, in part because he has "gotten on the wrong side of Melania Trump" – a claim the first lady's office has denied.
"Mrs. Trump has a very positive relationship with Chief Kelly and there have never been any issues between the two," Grisham said.