Most of us know of the newest Gerber baby, Lucas Warren, because he's adorable AND he's the first Gerber baby to have Down syndrome.
He stole the world's heart when his adorable photos hit the web last February.
He's stealing the show again, but this time he's not doing it alone.
The first Gerber baby
Ann Turner Cook, the first-ever Gerber Baby who recently celebrated her 91st birthday, posing with this year's spokesbaby is blowing up Twitter.
According to Gerber spokeswoman Bernadette Tortorella, the Warren family was vacationing near Cook and asked Gerber if the company could arrange a meet-up.
Cook's grandson, Chris Colin, shared the image over the weekend. And if you ask me, this is too much cuteness for one photo!
Baby Lucas also recently wrapped his first ad campaign for Gerber, called "Make Every Little Bite Count." More news on that will come later, but for now, here's a sneak peek at the adorable photos:
More about Lucas, the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome:
Like All the Moms?
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
READ MORE:
- 2018 Gerber baby is first winner to have Down syndrome
- Fourth-grader's talent show cover of John Lennon's 'Imagine' goes viral
- Furious dad's post about no baby changing station in men's bathroom goes viral
- Tribute to fallen 'American hero': His newborn in the hands of those he served with