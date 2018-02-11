The FBI confirmed on Friday that a package addressed to prominent Democratic donor Tom Steyer has been recovered in California and is similar to more than a dozen recent mailings containing a pipe bomb.

It was the second such package addressed to Steyer that has been intercepted. The latest was recovered Thursday night in California, the FBI said on Twitter, but did not elaborate. It's unclear when and where the package was mailed.

Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager, has spent millions on a campaign calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

NextGen America, Steyer’s political advocacy group, issued a statement confirming that “a suspicious packaged mailed to Tom Steyer was intercepted at a mail facility" in Burlingame, Calif., the San Francisco suburb where he is based.

“The FBI has confirmed a package was recovered last night in California, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Tom Steyer.” — FBI (@FBI) November 2, 2018

A Florida man, Cesar Sayoc, faces five federal charges in connection with the mailing of 15 packages containing explosive devices last week to former Democratic presidents, officials and activists, as well as CNN.

None of the packages detonated and there were no injuries.

Prosecutors said evidence shows Sayoc, who was arrested last week, began planning the attacks as early as mid-July while he was living in the Miami area in his white van, which is covered with images of Trump and posters critical of top Democrats and the media.

Sayoc, 56, was arraigned on Friday in Miami. A federal judge ordered his transfer to New York for trial.



Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com