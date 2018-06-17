Activists spent Father's Day drawing attention to a controversial new immigration policy that separates migrant children from their parents.

The day that included congressional visits to detention centers, marches and vigils was dubbed #FathersDayofAction by activists on Twitter, to highlight how some migrant children were forced to spend Father's Day apart from their parents.

The separations began last month under a new Trump administration policy aimed to discourage parents from bringing their children across the border illegally by threatening to split up families.

One group of Democratic members of Congress visited a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to speak with detained fathers who had been separated from their children. Demonstrators outside the facility protested the policy.

Right now I am in the ICE detention center in Elizabeth with @RepJerryNadler, @FrankPallone, @RepSires, @RepMaloney, @RepJeffries, and @RepEspaillat demanding immediate access to see parents who've been separated from their children by the administration. pic.twitter.com/yC3aN5hEGe — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) June 17, 2018

Protests outside continue to build as the Reps. tour the facility and speak to detainees separated from their families on #FathersDay. #FamilesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/EvaxxJMJsx — Stephen C. Tighe (@StephenCTighe) June 17, 2018

Near the Mexican border, another group of congressional Democrats, including Sens. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, visited Texas facilities housing migrant children.

Every day we hear new horrors against children and families being perpetrated by the Trump Administration in our names. This Sunday I'm going back to the border and I'm bringing a delegation of Senate and House colleagues. We need a #FathersDayOfAction to #KeepFamiliesTogether. — Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) June 14, 2018

Just landed in Dallas for a #FathersDayofAction. Next stop is McAllen and then on to Brownsville to see @realDonaldTrump’s child detention center and call on @SpeakerRyan and @HouseGOP to #KeepFamiliesTogether. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) June 17, 2018

And U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke — who is challenging Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in November — led a Father's Day march to a tent camp in Tornillo, Texas, 35 miles southeast of El Paso, which will hold up to 360 migrant children.

"This is inhumane," O'Rourke told CNN. "I'd like to say it's un-American, but it's happening right now in America. And it is on all of us, not just the Trump administration. This is on all of us."

@joekennedy surrounded by hundreds outside Tornillo tent city “humanity does not require a green card or passport” #FamiliesBelongTogether #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/S3k9AkYxgU — ACLU Border Rights Center (@ACLU_BRC) June 17, 2018

Other events were scheduled elsewhere in the country. A vigil was planned in Waterloo, Iowa, by the Cedar Valley Advocates for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and Americans for Democratic Action Iowa.

“There have been many events in response to the administration’s policy at the border,” Lisa Munoz, a co-founder of the Cedar Valley group, told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. “With it being Father’s Day on Sunday, we thought it was fitting to recognize the fact that, while we’re celebrating fathers, there are parents and children being separated as we speak.”

And in Phoenix, an evening "Rally for Migrants" will begin with a prayer vigil at Central United Methodist Church and end in a peaceful protest at an ICE field office.

Meanwhile, the wife of Pablo Villavicencio, a pizza delivery worker who was detained while delivering a pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn, New York, penned an op-ed in the New York Daily News asking ICE to release her husband.

“When Pablo speaks to our daughters over the phone, we cry," Villavicencio's wife, Sandra Chica, wrote. "The pain of being ripped away from our family is unspeakable."

