Katherine Waterston debuted a baby bump at the U.K. premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

The normally private star placed her hand on her belly and smiled for the cameras while wearing a sleek gold, long-sleeved gown, according to People.

Waterston, 38, plays Porpentina "Tina" Goldstein in the latest "Fantastic Beasts" movie and its earlier film, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." The actress is the daughter of Sam Waterston, known for playing Jack McCoy on "Law & Order."

MORE: 'Fantastic Beasts': Now a dad of two, Eddie Redmayne's in a new groove for 'Grindelwald'

See Waterston in "Fantastic Beasts" in theaters on Friday.

