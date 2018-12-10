An Australian couple is taking maternity leave to a whole other level – by road tripping to all 50 states with their newborn, Harper Yeats, and possibly breaking a world record in the process. 

Mom Cindy Lim, 31, and dad Tristan Yeats, 34, have kept track of the family's travels on an Instagram account that features adorable photos of baby Harper in each state they stop in.

Why the epic journey with their 5-month-old? Lim told ABC 13 News that it's all about the family time.

"I can't see any better opportunity where both parents get to be with the kid, making up the rules as we go," she said. "We get to see how we operate as a family, see how we want to raise her. What we want to show her and teach her, we decide on the go."

According to their Instagram, the family only have 3 states to go before reach the goal of seeing all 50 before Harper turns 6-months-old. If they achieve their goal, Harper will break the Guinness World Record for the youngest person to visit every American state, according to Fox News and Travel and Leisure

Here are a few highlights from Harper's journey so far, which has garnered an impressive 18,000 followers:

Minnesota

North Dakota

View this post on Instagram

👋🏼 Hello from North Dakota! ••• As the sign promised and, in the words of one of Mummy’s favourite television characters, Bismarck ND was “legen—wait for it... and I hope you're not lactose intolerant because the second half of that word is—dairy! LEGENDARY!” ••• I had so much fun exploring this state’s capital. I did a tour of the Capitol Building (number 9 for me), visited the Heritage Center and Museum and had the best playtime with Mummy and Daddy on the Capitol Mall lawn. I only wish I could have stayed longer. ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 5 months old and am on an epic trip around the USA. I’m going to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. Check out my story on the Daily Advertiser (#linkinbio) and then I hope you’ll click that follow button to join my adventure! ≫ 13 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #northdakota #NDlegendary #onlyinnorthdakota #igersnorthdakota #bismarcknd #downtownbismarck @northdakotalegendary @igersnorthdakota @onlyinnorthdakota @downtownbismarck @bismarcknd

A post shared by Harper Yeats (@harper.yeats) on

California

View this post on Instagram

👋🏼 Hello from California! ••• When we arrived in California three weeks ago, I may have been feelin’ a little worn out from all the travel (hence my grumpy face). We return to San Francisco tomorrow after a lovely week relaxing in Hawaii. We are reenergised, our spirits are high and we are ready to start powering through the remaining states 👊🏼 P.S. Photos of all the places we visited in Cali coming soon 💕 ••• Hi, I’m Harper. I’m 18 weeks old and am making my way around the USA with my parents. We are trying to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. I’m more than halfway through and would love it if you would click that follow button and join my adventure! // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #california #visitcalifornia #onlyinsf #alwayswelcome @visitcalifornia @onlyinsf // #candidchildhood #mytinymoments #ourtreasuredmoments #childhoodunplugged #mybeautifulmess #humansofjoy #photosinbetween #thisjoyfulmoment #momswithcameras #watchthemgrow #teammotherly #kidswhoexplore #thehappynow #justbaby

A post shared by Harper Yeats (@harper.yeats) on

Florida

View this post on Instagram

👋🏼 Hello from Florida! ••• Our time in Florida was dedicated to visiting the @kennedyspacecenter. We spent a whole day there because there was so much to see and learn. We also had a nice rest day in Florida so Daddy could get the car serviced. That didn’t take too long so Daddy and I spent the afternoon in the swimming pool. It was my first time in a pool - it was so nice and warm... I can’t wait until we get to do it again! •• Hello, I’m Harper. I’m 13 weeks old and on an epic road trip to see all 50 USA states before I turn 6 months old (which could make me the youngest person to do it)! Check out my story on @insideedition (#linkinbio) ≫ 34 states to go #harper50states ••• 》Romper: Cat & Jack by @target 》Hat: #tuckertate @nordstrom // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #visitflorida #lovefl @visitflorida

A post shared by Harper Yeats (@harper.yeats) on

New York

View this post on Instagram

👋🏼 Hello from New York! ••• 🎵 Some folks like to get away, take a holiday from the neighbourhood, hop a flight to Miami Beach or to Hollywood. But I'm takin' a Greyhound on the Hudson River line... I'm in a New York state of mind 🎶 ••• Hello, I’m Harper. I’m on my way around the USA with my parents, aiming to stop in all 50 states before I turn 6 months old. You can read my story on the @dailymail (#linkinbio) ≫ 44 to go #harper50states ••• 》Wondersuit: @bondsaus @bondsbumpsandbaby 》Headband: @ninettapolpetta // @harper.yeats @tristanyeats @uplateblog // #iloveny #ispyny #newyorkstatephotos #newyork #newyorkstate #newyorkonly @iloveny @newyorkstatephotos

A post shared by Harper Yeats (@harper.yeats) on

