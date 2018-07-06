As many as 14 million Facebook users had their default privacy setting for posts set as public for about a week in May due to a bug, the company said.

The bug, which was active from May 18 to May 22, happened while Facebook was testing a new feature. The company corrected the bug May 27 and changed posts made by affected users to their most recently used privacy setting.

Starting Thursday, Facebook users affected by the bug will receive a notification urging them to review the audience sharing setting on their posts, as well as a link to users' potentially affected posts.

CNN, which first reported on the bug, said it occurred while Facebook was testing a new feature.

Facebook has been rolling out changes that make it easier for users to adjust their privacy settings in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and as a result of recent European Union regulations.

Contributing: Associated Press

