Federal prosecutors say a small-town police chief and two officers framed a 16-year-old in four unsolved burglaries in Florida five years ago. Their motivation: To boost the police department's arrest stats, prosecutors say.

Former Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano and former officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez were charged Monday in connection with an incident prosecutors say happened in 2013. They each face up to 11 years in prison.

Atesiano ordered Dayoub and Fernandez to arrest the teen, identified by the Department of Justice as T.D., in June 2013 to maintain a fictitious 100% clearance rate of reported burglaries, according to an indictment.

Prosecutors say there was no evidence to support charging the teen.

Biscayne Park newsletters from 2013 show that Atesiano bragged about his nearly perfect reported residential burglaries clearance rate. He also received praise from officials after he reported raising that rate.

After citing a 89% clearance rate in a January newsletter, he wrote: "As great as the above listed accomplishments are, I would like to challenge all of my officers to make 2013 an even bigger success."

An October 2013 newsletter published by the Village of Biscayne Park praised Atesiano's crime clearance rate:

"Continued thanks to Police Chief Atesiano. Under his effective leadership, we have restored what our Village was once known for – safety – with the added professionalism of actual crime solving when needed," the newsletter said.

Atesiano, Dayoub and Fernandez were charged with conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law and deprivation of civil rights, according to a release.

