FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Florida teachers are suspected of having sex in a classroom in early May, according to a school district investigative report.

Justin Pinto was fired, and Samantha Wilhide was reassigned to the School District of Lee County's administrative office, said Rob Spicker, a school district spokesman. The two taught at Heights Elementary School in Fort Myers.

"Additionally, multiple female colleagues reported that Mr. Pinto made inappropriate comments and/or sexual advances toward them during the 2017-18 school year," according to a school district reporting document.

Efforts to reach Pinto and Wilhide for comment were not successful Monday.

Pinto was a first-year teacher in the school district and was on probationary status when he was dismissed.

"Our contract employees that are probationary ... can be excused at any time for any reason," Spicker said.

Wilhide has been a district employee for four years. She is entitled to a hearing related to the allegations against her, Spicker said.

"She is entitled to due process," he said. "In fact, her hearing has not even happened.

"So rather than simply suspending employees with pay, they get reassigned to the district. We are paying them anyway, so we have them come down here and work."

A teacher wrote in a May 2 letter that she was suspicious of what Pinto and Wilhide might be doing in a classroom with the lights off.

Two days later, the principal, Doug Palow, watched on video as Pinto and Wilhide walked down a school hallway before going to their respective classrooms, according to Palow's report.

Palow wrote that as he continued to watch the video, he saw Wilhide leave her classroom at 6:42 a.m. and walk to Pinto's room.

"I went to Justin's classroom and when I walked by the classroom door, the lights were out and I could not see anyone through the window," according to Palow's report.

The principal said when he twisted the classroom doorknob it was locked, so he unlocked it. He wrote that when he walked into the room at 6:53 a.m., Pinto and Wilhide were in various states of undress.

Pinto wasn't wearing a shirt and was pulling up his pants. Wilhide was undressed, except for a bra, and was sitting on a table, according to the report.

"I told both of them to put their clothes on and meet me at my office," Palow wrote.

Palow said when he asked Pinto what he was thinking, he did not respond.

"Justin did not say anything but 'I am sorry,' as he left my office," according to the report.

Palow wrote that he explained the severity of the situation to Wilhide when he met with her and that she could lose her teacher's certificate.

Wilhide told Karen Wood, the assistant principal, that the encounter was the first time she and Pinto had sex in the classroom, according to the report.

Wilhide didn't understand why she was getting in trouble, Palow wrote.

"She said, 'I am doing this on my own time and not being paid,' " according to Palow's report.

The principal wrote that a review of the school's security video found that Pinto and Wilhide met in Pinto's classroom a number of times before classes started at 6:45 a.m.

