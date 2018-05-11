It’s a big week for us, Short Listers. We’re editors Emily Brown and Ashley Shaffer, and we’re officially kicking off election week.

But first, some good news about the environment. The ozone layer is slowly healing thanks to worldwide cooperation, the United Nations announced Monday. Next stop, world peace.

It's Election Day Eve!

One of the most closely watched midterm elections in recent memory heads into the homestretch this week, with polls giving Democrats a solid chance of taking a majority in the House while Republicans are favored to keep their narrow advantage in the Senate. Whether you're a Republican, Democrat, Independent or somewhere in between, we've got you covered all week. What's at stake on Tuesday? Democracy, according to some on both sides. Whatever the outcome, here are the races to watch.

Can't get enough midterms? Same.

FDA: More opioids, please

Amid a nationwide overdose crisis, the Food and Drug Administration has approved a new opioid painkiller that is 1,000 times more potent than morphine and 10 times stronger than fentanyl. Dsuvia is an alternative to IV painkillers and will only be available to health care settings like hospitals, not pharmacies or home use. The restrictions are in place to thwart abuse: Prescription drugs including opioids were responsible for the most deaths from overdoses of any illicit drugs since 2001.

With Iran, it's all about the approach

Iranian leaders would be open to U.S. talks about a new arms nuclear accord if there were "foundations for a fruitful dialogue," Iran’s top diplomat, Javad Zarif, told USA TODAY. President Donald Trump in May pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 pact made with world powers and Iran. Zarif's comments provided a rare indication that Tehran might consider joining talks with Washington if certain diplomatic conditions were met. Crippling economic sanctions went into effect Monday on Iran's oil, banking, shipping and other sectors. The White House hopes sanctions will strangle Iran’s economy, forcing the regime to the negotiating table.

Yoga studio shooting hero fought off the gunman with a vacuum and broom

A Florida man is being hailed as a hero for fighting back against the gunman who killed two people at a yoga studio on Friday. Joshua Quick said after Scott Beierle opened fire, he confronted him with the only weapon he could find – a vacuum cleaner and a broom. Quick’s actions gave time for others to escape the yoga studio. Among those who got away was Daniela Garcia Albalat, who thought she would die at the gunman’s hands. “He saved my life,” she said of Quick. Two people were killed in the shooting before the attacker killed himself.

Other important stories you need to know about:

The trial for alleged drug kingpin 'El Chapo' Guzman begins today in Brooklyn. Guzman’s electrifying escapes from Mexican prisons have federal authorities imposing high security measures to prevent him from slipping away yet again — including shutting down the Brooklyn Bridge.

Home improvement giant Lowe’s announced Monday they are closing 20 stores in the U.S. by February.

Rapper Mac Miller's autopsy concluded that he died of "multiple drug toxicity" from an accidental overdose on fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

