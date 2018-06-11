Conagra Brands, parent company of Duncan Hines, is recalling some of its cake mixes after a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix was potentially linked to a Salmonella outbreak that is currently being investigated by CDC and FDA. Conagra has also decided to voluntarily recall three other varieties (Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow) made during the same time period out of an abundance of caution.

Time to check your pantry: Four types of Duncan Hines cake mixes have been voluntarily recalled by parent company Conagra Brands over the potential risk of salmonella contamination.

During an investigation into a salmonella outbreak, the Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found salmonella in a sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix.

As a result, Conagra says it has voluntarily recalled about 2.4 million boxes of cake mix, including Classic White and three other varieties (Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow) made during the same time period out of an abundance of caution.

"We are recalling these products out of an abundance of caution and always encourage consumers to follow baking instructions provided," the company said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Five cases of salmonella are being investigated, and multiple individuals involved reported consuming a cake mix at some point prior to becoming ill. Some may have consumed these products raw and not baked, the FDA says.

The cake mixes were primarily distributed for retail sale in the U.S. No other Duncan Hines products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by the recall.

All of the cake mixes, sold in 15.25-ounce packages, had Best If Used by Dates on the top box of March 7-13, 2019.

Each had a different UPC code:

• Duncan Hines Classic White Cake (644209307500)

• Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake (644209307494

• Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake (644209307593

• Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake (644209414550)

Consumers who have bought the mixes are advised not to consume them and to return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions can call Conagra Brands at 1-888-299-7646, between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday or visit www.duncanhines.com.

The FDA is warning consumers not to consume raw cake mix batter because mixes can be made with ingredients such as eggs or flour that can carry risks of bacteria that are rendered harmless by baking, frying or boiling. After cooking, consumers should wash their hands, work surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw batter products, the agency says.

Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths in the U.S. each year, the CDC estimates. Most people infected develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours after contact with the bacteria.

