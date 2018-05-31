President Trump and Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Thursday that he expects North Korea diplomats to travel to the White House on Friday to deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un about a prospective summit.

North Korean meetings with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have gone "very well" and negotiations for a Trump-Kim meeting in Singapore "are in good hands," the president told reporter before boarding Air Force One en route to Texas for fundraising trips.

Trump also tweeted: "Very good meetings with North Korea."

Pompeo has more meetings with the North Koreans on Thursday in New York City. Trump indicated he will meet with the group on Friday at the White House.

"A letter is going to be delivered to me from Kim Jong Un," Trump said. "So I look forward to seeing what's in the letter."

The flurry of diplomatic activity comes a week after Trump canceled a meeting with Kim that had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. Since then, the parties have regrouped in an attempt to have the meeting rescheduled.

