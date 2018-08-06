WASHINGTON — President Trump said Friday that Russia should be allowed back into the informal group of world leaders holding a summit in Canada this weekend.

As he left the White House on his way to the G-7 summit in Quebec, Trump lamented that Russia had been ejected from the global political forum in 2014 after it invaded Crimea.

"Russia should be in this meeting," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn. "Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting?"

Trump described himself as "Russia's worst nightmare" but said that "we have a world to run."

The president's remarks came as he prepared to embark on a two-day summit of the G-7 that is expected to focus heavily on U.S. trade policy. The meeting is getting under way a day after the president engaged in a Twitter spat with summit participants and announced he would leave the gathering before it is over.

“Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries,” Trump posted on Twitter early Friday. “If it doesn’t happen, we come out even better!”

I am heading for Canada and the G-7 for talks that will mostly center on the long time unfair trade practiced against the United States. From there I go to Singapore and talks with North Korea on Denuclearization. Won’t be talking about the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax for a while! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

Trump is expected to face considerable pressure from the leaders of the other six countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom — over his decision last month to impose metal tariffs that would affect all of them.

More: Trump to leave G-7 summit early amid feud with world leaders, calls Trudeau 'so indignant'

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested the group could move forward on agreements without the United States and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “American jobs are on the line because of his actions.” Both countries have joined others in threatening retaliatory tariffs.

In response, Trump posted on Twitter that Trudeau was “being so indignant” and said that both leaders were failing to make note of higher trade barriers they have leveled against U.S.-made products.

“Canada charges the U.S. a 270% tariff on Dairy Products!” the president tweeted Friday. “They didn’t tell you that, did they? Not fair to our farmers!”

The White House said late Thursday that the president would leave the summit on Saturday morning.

By doing so, Trump will skip meetings on climate change, energy policy and oceans. He’ll leave Canada to head to Singapore, where he's scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a historic summit next week.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com