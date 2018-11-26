WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said he is considering raising tariff levels on a number of Chinese-made goods and levying duties on others, including iPhones and mobile computers.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal out Monday, Trump said he would increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of China goods to 25 percent, effective Jan. 1.

“Maybe. Maybe. Depends on what the rate is,” Trump said of the phones and computers. “I mean, I can make it 10 percent, and people could stand that very easily.”

The announcement comes just days before the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, where Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese officials have said they plan to ask Trump to hold off on the tariff increase, a possibility the president said was “highly unlikely.”

“The only deal would be China has to open up their country to competition from the United States,” he said.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since the summer, when the U.S. imposed a 25 percent duty on Chinese imports that included farm equipment, motor vehicles, medical equipment and products made of aluminum and steel.

China responded by imposing an extra 25 percent duty on products from the United States, including soybeans, electric cars, orange juice, whiskey, salmon and cigars.

Trump has long threatened to raise tariffs on all imports from China, but he has specifically excluded iPhones from that in the past. The Trump administration has levied duties on a total $250 billion worth of Chinese goods – almost half of the Chinese-made products shipped into the U.S.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal that if next week’s negotiations don’t work out, he may levy duties on the rest of Chinese imports that aren’t currently subject to tariffs, valued at $267 billion.

