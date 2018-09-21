Executive Vice President of The Trump organization, Donald Trump Jr.,attends the Global Business Summit in New Delhi, on Feb. 23, 2018. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA / AFP)MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 1536 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1910UW

Delaware Sen. Tom Carper’s decades-old spousal abuse controversy was resurrected Thursday by President Donald Trump’s oldest son.

“You admitted to hitting your wife so hard it gave her a black eye,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote in a tweet he later retweeted.

Trump Jr. was referring to an incident in the early 1980s in which Carper slapped his now late-wife Diane.

“Senator Carper has always been — and will continue to be — undeterred in his efforts to make sure our government officials are following the law and are held accountable to the Americans they are supposed to serve," said Carper spokeswoman Katie Wilson. "He certainly isn’t going to let anyone, especially a man who routinely traffics in conspiracy theories and mocks victims of sexual assault, distract him from pursuing the truth and doing his job.”

You admitted to hitting your wife so hard it gave her a black eye!



Maybe you shouldn’t be so worried about someone mistakenly putting #maga in a tweet???



Seems you have other serious issues to work out. https://t.co/PJ7rivgILa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 20, 2018

Trump Jr. raised the issue this week in direct response to a Carper tweet in which the Delaware Democrat announced the Office of Special Counsel had warned Melania Trump's spokeswoman that one of her tweets was found to be in violation of the Hatch Act.

The 1939 law prohibits employees in the executive branch from engaging in some forms of political activity.

Carper, a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has repeatedly requested the OSC investigate members of the Trump administration for violating the rule.

In the most recent case, Melania Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham in July tweeted a photo from the president’s campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, using the #MAGA, an acronym for his campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.

The OSC does not have the authority to issue punishments for Hatch Act violations – a power reserved solely by the president.

NEWS: Two months after my inquiry, the @US_OSC has confirmed that yet another Trump White House staffer has violated the Hatch Act. This administration's blatant and repeated disregard for the law is astounding and unacceptable. https://t.co/XEXFsTWU9M — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) September 20, 2018

“Maybe you shouldn’t be so worried about someone mistakenly putting #maga in a tweet,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote. “Seems you have ither [sic] serious issues to work out.”

Carper was never charged criminally in the incident, which first came to light in a New York Post article published in 1982 during his first run for the state’s lone U.S. House seat.

He denied the accusation as did Diane Carper, who died in 2013.

“Let me state, unequivocally, that I would never allow my children or myself to be abused,” she told The News Journal just weeks before the 1982 election. “The very notion that anyone would imply such a thing for political gain or any other reason is appalling.”

Despite the controversy, Carper won the 1982 Congressional race over incumbent Republican Tom Evans, who was facing his own allegations of impropriety.

Soon after, Carper filed for divorce and won custody of their children.

But in 1998, he admitted to slapping Diane – a revelation later published in “Only in Delaware,” a 2002 book written by former News Journal reporter Celia Cohen.

“Did I slap my wife 20 years ago? Yes,” he told Cohen. “Do I regret it? Yes. Would I do it again? No.”

The incident has resurfaced several times over the years and is part of the senator’s Wikipedia page. But the controversy has not hampered Carper's political career.

Former state treasurer Janet Rzewnicki famously suffered tremendous backlash after an out-of-state Republican held a press conference in Wilmington to raise the issue again during the 1996 Delaware gubernatorial campaign. Carper won that race with 70 percent of the vote.

The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website based in Washington, D.C., most recently revived the controversy late last year during the height of the #MeToo movement.

Trump Jr.'s tweet on Thursday comes just days after the executive vice president of the Trump Organization posted an image on Instagram mocking sexual assault accusations against his father's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brent Kavanaugh.

Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her while the two were in high school. The accusation initially came to light in a letter received by U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the Senate Judicial Committee.

“Oh boy… the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now,” Trump Jr. wrote. “Feinstein had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote … honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency.”

The image on the Instagram post shows a piece of notebook paper scrawled with the message, “Hi Cindy. Will you be my girlfriend.”

Trump Jr. could not immediately be reached for comment.

