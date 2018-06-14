Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump arrives for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Andrew Harnik, AP

WASHINGTON — If the GOP is a cult, Donald Trump Jr. says, it’s one that likes winning.

The president’s eldest son took issue on Thursday with Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker’s remarks that Republicans are becoming “cult-like” in their support of President Trump.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Trump Jr. said on Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends. “You know what, if it’s a cult, it’s because they like what my father’s doing. You see real Americans actually winning for a change, conservatives actually getting things done.”

“Americans want to see someone who’s actually going to have conviction,” Trump Jr. continued. “Not just talk about it, you know with great sound bites and then when it comes game time, they sit there and fold. They want someone who’s going to be like my father and fight and actually want to win and how about actually want to win elections.”

Trump Jr. was responding to Corker's comments on Wednesday that Republicans “are in a strange place” in their support of the president.

“It’s almost, it’s becoming a cultish thing, isn’t it?” Corker told reporters in Washington. “It’s not a good place for any party to end up with a cult-like situation as it relates to a president that happens to be of, purportedly, of the same party.”

Corker, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also blasted his colleagues during a fiery Senate floor speech earlier this week for refusing to allow a vote on bipartisan legislation he is sponsoring that would let Congress accept or reject tariffs.

Republicans are afraid to give his amendment a vote, Corker said, because they don’t want to “poke the bear.”

Translation: That’s Corker-speak for they don’t want to anger the president.

More: China warns U.S. trade deals off if tariffs go ahead

More: Tariff winners and losers: How Trump's trade spat could affect shoppers

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com