WASHINGTON -- Former Fox News executive Bill Shine is under strong consideration to be the new White House communications director, an administration official said Wednesday.

Trump has considered numerous candidates for the communications slot since long-time aide Hope Hicks left the White House in March.

The White House may get some push back if it appoints Shine, a close friend of supportive Fox News host Sean Hannity.

A long-time executive at Fox, Shine lost his job a year ago over how the company handled a string of sexual harassment complaints against Fox employees. He left ten months after former Fox chairman Roger Ailes, an ally, was removed over harassment allegations.

Shine himself was never accused of harassment, but lawsuits claimed he tried to cover up Ailes' behavior and disregarded the claims of women who protested it.

Shine denied any wrongdoing.

Communications director has been a difficult post at this White House.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer initially held the the communications title as well. His replacement in the latter role, Mike Dubke, lasted a little less than three months.

Most famously, Trump appointed supporter Anthony Scaramucci to the job, but he lasted only ten days after being caught on tape talking provocatively about colleagues he believed were leaking to the news media.

During that tirade, published in The New Yorker, Scaramucci complained in particular about a leak that he and Trump where having dinner with a couple of Fox employees: Sean Hannity and Bill Shine.

