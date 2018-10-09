Doctors in Singapore removed a 61-pound tumor from a woman's uterus, according to a recently published case study.

The postmenopausal Malay woman, who was 53 at the time of the surgery, had the noncancerous tumor growing inside of her for years, according to the report in BMJ Case Reports. It was nearly the size of an nine-year-old child.

The woman described in the report as a virgin was primarily bedridden and experienced shortness of breath, because of the tumor. Surprisingly, she didn't suffer abdominal pain, postmenopausal bleeding, or urinary and bowel problems.

Poh Ting Lim, lead author and OB-GYN resident at KK Women's and Children's Hospital in Singapore, said she might not have sought medical attention sooner in fear of surgery.

More: 'Gigantic' 132-pound tumor removed from Connecticut woman’s ovary

Doctors successfully removed the "giant" tumor, measuring over 25 inches long. Plastic surgeons also reconstructed her abdominal wall. She suffered some recovery complications associated with loss of tissue and blood loss.

Two months after surgery, doctors report she's in good health: Able to walk with little help and no longer has trouble breathing.

More: Boy without one-sixth of his brain is a remarkably 'normal' 12-year-old

Small uterine fibroids are common in women of childbearing age, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. But, those weighing over 25 pounds are rare, as symptoms including heavy menstrual bleeding and backache or leg pains usually present before it grows to a life-threatening scale. Such fibroids can also be found during routine pelvic exams.

The largest tumor of this kind removed from a patient who survived weighed 100 pounds, according to the case report.

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com