TAMPA, Fla. — Florida detectives arrested 10 men, one a project manager at Walt Disney World, and a 16-year-old boy as part of an undercover child pornography investigation.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrests were made in connection with possession, promotion and distribution of child porn.

The suspects face at least 660 felony charges, according to the sheriff's office.

"Most of the images we saw during this investigation depicted children being sexually battered, that we have seen before — which means we haven't yet identified any local child victims, but as always, that is also a part of our investigation," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release.

Here's a look at the 11 arrested:

One of the men arrested, Roger Catey, worked as a project manager at Walt Disney World. A spokesperson from Disney World said that Catey was employed there until Monday, but wasn't able to confirm if he was fired. Catey, 53, is charged with 24 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of promotion of sexual performance by a child.

Another man arrested, Rickie Vargas-Garcia, told investigators he's a builder for Merlin Entertainment's Legoland. Vargas-Garcia, 30, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Edward Zabrowski III, 48, is charged with 64 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of the promotion of sexual performance by a child.

Richard Cousins, 64, is charged with 164 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of promotion of sexual performance by a child.

Bruce Nopper, 51, is charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of sexual performance by a child.

Don Carrier, 84, is charged with 200 counts of possession of child pornography.

Matthew Sentz, 35, is charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

Jarrod Whitting, 24, is charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

Alejandro Baltzar II, 20, is charged with 55 counts of possession of child pornography.

Donald Marich, 69, is charged with 16 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of promotion of sexual performance by a child.

The 16-year-old boy arrested is charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

