FLORENCE, S.C. – A disbarred lawyer barricaded himself in his home with children and opened fire on officers serving a search warrant, killing one officer and wounding six more during a lengthy and withering firefight that ended with the suspect's surrender, authorities said.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said sheriff's deputies serving the warrant, related to alleged sexual assault on a child by another person, had no idea they would encounter such furious firepower Wednesday.

"Fire was being shot all over," Boone said. "The way the subject was positioned, his view of fire was several hundred yards so he had an advantage."

Authorities used a bullet-proof military vehicle to collect their wounded during the rampage. The suspect was identified as Frederick Hopkins, 74, who has faced a string of minor charges since a disorderly conduct arrest in 2014.

Boone said Florence Police Department officers responded to assist deputies as the rampage roared on. Three county deputies were wounded, and four city officers responding to the shooting also were shot before the suspect surrendered to a negotiator.

The fallen police officer was identified as Terrence Carraway, 52, a 30-year veteran of the department. The names of the six officers receiving medical treatment had not been released.

Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler, holding back tears, called the officers his "family" and asked that the public pray for their speedy recovery.

"Pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer that I have ever known," Heidler added.

Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby said Thursday that officers had been serving a warrant involving a 27-year-old person at the home who was accused of sexually assaulting a foster child also in the home.

The shootout drew the attention of President Donald Trump, who extended "thoughts and prayers" via Twitter and added, "We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365."

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted that "This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real."

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that he was "heartbroken" over the shooting and added, "God bless those who choose to protect us and their families. We are keeping them in our prayers."

lorence, a city in South Carolina’s northeastern corner home to roughly 37,000, sits at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It’s the largest city in the region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

