Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Ghana had a scare and an unexpected overnight stay in New York late Monday.

The takeoff of Delta Flight 420 from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, was aborted due to an "airspeed indication issue,'' according to Delta spokesman Adrian Gee.

Upon landing, the brakes on the Boeing 767 overheated and the plane was met by fire and rescue officials, Gee said.  Flames can be seen in video posted on social media. The 205 passengers evacuated via stairs. 

The airline provided hotel accommodations and meal vouchers, and travelers are expected to fly out Tuesday night.

“Delta apologizes to our customers onboard Flight 420 for delaying their travel,'' Gee said in a statement. "We are working to get customers to their destination as soon as possible.”

Delta Air Lines reveals its first retrofitted Boeing 777 cabin
The Delta One 'suites' cabin as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
Noise-canceling headphones are among the amenities customers can use in-flight when they book a seat in the Delta One business-class cabin. Delta showed off its first 777 to be retrofitted with a new interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
The sliding privacy doors at a Delta One 'suite' as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard the carrier’s first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
A Delta One seat -- seen here in lie-flat mode -- is seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
A control panel for the Delta One 'suites' seats as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with an updated cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
There’s lots of legroom in the Delta One ‘suites’ cabin on Delta’s retrofitted Boeing 777 jets. Delta showed off the first 777 to get the new interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
Customers sitting in the Delta One ‘suites’ seats can use storage compartments like this one. Delta showed off its first 777 to get the new interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
Delta One customers can watch in-flight entertainment on 18-inch, high-resolution screens. Delta showed off its first 777 to get the new interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
Delta’s international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – is seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
Seatback screens in Delta’s international-style premium economy cabin – branded Delta Premium Select – are larger than in standard economy. Delta showed off its first 777 to get its latest cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
Delta’s ‘Main Cabin’ economy seats are seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with its latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
Footrests are a feature for Delta’s international-style premium economy seats, branded Delta Premium’ Select.’. Delta showed off its first 777 to get its latest cabin interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
There’s lots of legroom in the Delta One ‘suites’ cabin on Delta’s retrofitted Boeing 777 jets. Here is a well where fliers can rest their feet as they recline toward the lie-flat position.
Power outlets and earphone jacks as seen on Delta's first Boeing 777 to get its new Delta One business-class cabin.
Power outlets at a Delta One 'suite' as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018.
