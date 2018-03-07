A pedestrian fights the wind blown snow while crossing Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains, N.Y., in this 2016 file photo

DETROIT -- The accident that killed a 14-year-old girl along Gratiot Avenue wasn't much different than all the others.

The victim was walking across one of Detroit's more prominent streets on a December morning in 2013 when she was struck by a Chrysler Sebring. The driver, 32, stated that he didn't see her. She was transported to St. John Hospital and Medical Center and died.

She was the youngest of eight men and women killed along the same stretch of roadway -- the most dangerous stretch of road in the most dangerous city with a population of at least 200,000 in the country for pedestrians.

Collectively, 36 pedestrians were killed when struck by vehicles along these worst stretches of road in the worst five cities around the country between 2009 and 2016 for pedestrian fatalities, federal highway safety records show.

The victims ranged in age from ages 14 to 88. They were of various races and the crashes that killed happened both during the day and in the dead of night, though many were outside of crosswalks.

Here's a sketch of the most dangerous stretches of roadway in the five most dangerous large cities for pedestrian deaths.

1. Detroit

Eight pedestrians were killed on Detroit’s east side along a half-mile stretch of Gratiot Avenue between Greiner Street and East Seven Mile Road.

Besides the 14-year-old girl, two women were killed when struck a by a vehicle. One was age 82. Male victims were between 21 and 60 years old.

None of the victims were drinking and no drunk drivers were identified in the crashes, according to law enforcement data. Seven of the eight crashes happened in the dark, including two where there was street lighting. One crash took place during the day.

But only a single pedestrian was killed at an intersection. All others were struck by a vehicle outside of intersections.

2. Newark

Six pedestrians were killed between in Newark’s hot spot in its downtown.

Three of the crashes occurred on Mulberry Street between Elm Street and Market Street, two accidents were a block east of Mulberry on Market and one was further north, east of Mulberry on Raymond Boulevard.

Victims were men, ages 28 to 59 years old. Two pedestrians that were killed were identified as drinking. One pedestrian who was not identified as drinking was killed by a drunk driver.

Four of the six deaths happened during the day. Four of six occurred at intersections.

3. St. Louis



A stretch of North Grand Boulevard that that runs from Cottage Avenue north to Natural Bridge Avenue next to Fairgrounds Park in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood had the highest density of pedestrian fatalities.

Nine people died after being struck by vehicles between 2009 and 2016. Victims ranged in age from 27 to 88 years of age– five men and four women.

Most of the fatal accidents occurred at night, though in lighted areas. One happened by day Only one victim was identified as drinking, according to law enforcement data.

Seven of the victims were apparently jaywalking, hit by a vehicle on the roadway, outside of an intersection or marked crosswalk. One pedestrian was killed at an intersection and another on a sidewalk.

The hot spot area has many poor people, with 37% of residents are living below the poverty level, according to 2016Census estimates. .Half of the accidents were hit and runs.

4. Baton Rouge



Five people were killed on the 800-foot stretch of road along Airline Highway near the where it intersects with Victoria Drive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The victims, all men, ranged in age from 23 to 57 years old.

All of the victims were killed when it was dark. Three crashes indicated the conditions were dark but lighted and two were dark and not lighted. Only one accident occurred at an intersection. Of the remaining crashes two were not at intersections or marked crosswalks on the roadway, one crash occurred on the shoulder of the roadway and another was missing the crash location.

One victim, age 35, was identified as drinking by law enforcement data when he was killed around 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve in 2011. Another man of an unknown age was killed by a drunk driver about 7 p.m. on a Tuesday in November 2010, according to federal data.

5. Miami



In North Miami, there were seven pedestrian fatalities on the Northwest 79th Street corridor and one on North Miami Avenue in a hotspot located in the Little River neighborhood.

Male victims ranged in age from 21 to 67 years old; there was one 87-year-old woman killed in 2014.



Six of the crashes took place in dark conditions, one crash was listed as dark but lighted conditions and one pedestrian was killed during the day. Law enforcement show that alcohol was involved for one pedestrian killed. There were no drunk drivers identified for any of the crashes.

Seven pedestrians were fatally struck by vehicles on the roadway in non-intersection and non-crosswalk locations. One pedestrian was killed at an intersection.

