A winter storm that's already responsible for 2 deaths will bring a messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to portions of the central and eastern U.S. over the next two days. Power outages, travel headaches and school closings are all likely as the storm strengthens.

Over 80 million people live where some level of a winter storm alert is in effect, all the way from Arkansas to Maine over a distance of about 1,500 miles.

The wintry weather already started early Wednesday in the Deep South, where rare November snow was reported in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana. In northern Mississippi, two people were killed and many of the 46 passengers injured when a tour bus flipped on its side due to the slick conditions.

Snow and bitterly cold temperatures were also reported over the previous two days in portions of Texas and Oklahoma.

The bulls-eye for the heaviest snow overnight Wednesday and into Thursday could be the St. Louis area, where up to 6 inches is possible, according to AccuWeather.

Two people were killed and many of the 46 passengers were injured when a tour bus flipped on its side due to the slick conditions in northern Mississippi on Nov. 14, 2018.

On Thursday, heavy snow, anywhere from 4 to 8 inches, is likely for interior portions of the northern Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, the National Weather Service said.

By the time the storm winds down on Friday, up to a foot of snow could fall from eastern Maryland to northwestern Maine; however, sleet and freezing rain may cut down on accumulations.

"In terms of freezing rain, over a quarter of an inch of accumulated ice is likely, mainly in the southern to central Appalachians," the weather service said.

Winter Storm Warnings, Watches and Advisories span from the Mid-MS River Valley to the Northeast ahead of #WinterStormAvery. Freezing rain will be possible, along with up to 1 FOOT of #snow in parts of the Northeast. We are LIVE now breaking down the timing & what you can expect. pic.twitter.com/r6Z7k27Vu3 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 14, 2018

Western Virginia could be hardest hit: AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda warned that "this has the potential to be a dangerous and destructive ice storm for the Shenandoah and New River valleys of Virginia."

The weather service predicted that "lighter amounts of freezing rain could be seen across much of the Ohio Valley and into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast." Both driving and walking could be hazardous on Thursday due to the ice build-up.

The big cities along the I-95 corridor from Washington to Boston should see mainly a cold rain on Thursday. Heavy rain will also pelt portions of the Southeast, where flood watches have been posted from Georgia to coastal Virginia. Over 20 million people in the Southeast live where a flood watch has been posted.

❄️😬 The WINTER STORM WARNING now includes the St. Louis metro area beginning at 6pm this evening until 6pm Thur. From 5-7" of snow is expected with locally higher amounts. Track it >>> https://t.co/JpVB9249Jl pic.twitter.com/HtKMeyArcX — Cindy Preszler (@CindyPreszler) November 14, 2018

Strong winds may also develop along the Eastern Seaboard as the storm intensifies, the Weather Channel said.

In parts of the Deep South where the storm has already moved through, the weather service issued a freeze warning for Louisiana through western Alabama as far south as the Gulf Coast from Wednesday night into Thursday. Forecasters say temperatures could drop into the upper 20s.

As for the storm, the Weather Channel has named it Winter Storm Avery, the first name on its list of winter storm names for the 2018-19 season. No other private meteorology firm, nor the weather service, uses the names.

One week before the Thanksgiving holiday, a powerful, early-season Nor'easter will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice to the mid-Mississippi and Ohio Valleys, as well as much of the mid-Atlantic, on Thursday: https://t.co/69VxDehzin pic.twitter.com/t7z2CKDiAW — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) November 14, 2018

