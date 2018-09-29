First look: Inside Symphony of the Seas, world's biggest cruise ship

Among amusements, Symphony features the tallest slide at sea, called Ultimate Abyss.

In this, the 11th installment of Cruise Ship Smackdown series, we're comparing the newest ships from the two lines perhaps best known for family vacations: Royal Caribbean and Disney Cruise Line.

In the carousel above is our photo tour of Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, which just debuted in March and is the world's largest cruise ship. Below is our tour of Disney's Disney Fantasy, which debuted in 2012.

Currently sailing in the Mediterranean and soon heading to the Caribbean, the 228,081-ton Symphony has many of the same family-friendly features as the line's earlier Oasis Class vessels plus a first-of-its-kind, two-deck-high family suite with a slide between floors, a revamped Boardwalk amusement area and a new laser tag attraction.

Significantly smaller at 130,000 tons, Fantasy boasts one of the most innovative deck-top family attractions at sea, the 765-foot-long AquaDuck "water coaster." It's also home to a kiddie water slide, deck-top kiddie play area and several pools, and its insides are loaded with children's play areas, family entertainment and even an adults-only night zone called Europa. The vessel sails year-round to the Caribbean out of Port Canaveral, Fla.

Cruise ship tours: Inside the Disney Fantasy

