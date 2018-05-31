Happy one-year anniversary, covfefe.

President Trump unexpectedly unleashed a new word on the world on May 31, 2017, when he tweeted out a confusing partial sentence shortly after midnight.

"Despite the negative press covfefe," the tweet read, and nothing more.

He soon deleted the tweet, but instead of pretending it never happened, he leaned into it.

"Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!" he said nearly six hours after the original tweet went out.

And so, people did. They wondered what it meant. They wondered how it was pronounced. They wondered why it existed in the first place.

Screen shot of the "corvfefe" tweet.

Donald Trump via Twitter

Not helping the matter was then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer's insistence that covfefe made sense. He said people shouldn't be concerned about the tweet and the fact that it was up for hours.

"I think the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant," Spicer said.

But did the president know what he had wrought on U.S. culture? The memes. The songs. The jokes.

Merriam-Webster weighed in that day, saying that it regretted checking Twitter.

Soon after, Hillary Clinton got in on the joke, writing, "People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe" when he attacked her on Twitter.

A week later, when fired FBI director James Comey testified before Congress, a bar in Washington threw a covfefe party to watch the hearing.

And within two weeks, a member of Congress introduced the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act, also known as the COVFEFE Act. (It hasn't gone anywhere since.)

As with all trends, interest in covfefe waned. By the end of the year, one university included the word on its annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.

One person who didn't get that memo: Trump himself.

When another trend took over the Internet — do you hear "yanny" or "laurel"? — many White House officials weighed in.

Trump's own reply?

"All I hear is covfefe."

