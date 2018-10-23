epa07113869 US Vice President Mike Pence (L) listens to US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (R) during a meeting of the National Space Council at the National War College at Fort McNair in Washington, DC, USA, 23 October 2018. US President Donald Trump has proposed the creation of the US Space Force, a sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER ORG XMIT: ELX02

WASHINGTON – The Space Force is poised for launch.

Once resisted by the Pentagon and still mocked by late-night comics, the creation of a military branch devoted to protecting the nation's interests beyond Earth is starting to take off.

At a meeting Tuesday of the National Space Council which he chairs, Vice President Mike Pence began laying out more of the milestones needed to establish what would be the nation's first new armed service since 1947. Those steps include:

Establishing a chain-of-command structure that would govern day-to-day operations and ensure integration with other branches.

Drawing up rules of engagement that detail the circumstances for enemy combat not only in Earth's orbit where U.S. military and commercial satellites circle the globe but also on the moon, where NASA is planning a return by the end of the 2020s.

Working with lawmakers who have ultimate say on the design and funding of a Space Force. Past Defense authorization bills have not included the go-ahead from Congress to create a new branch so the challenge will be to convince Capitol Hill such a step is needed for the nation's security.

"The time has come to write the next great chapter in the history of the Armed Forces of the United States," Pence told the Space Council. "To turn the page to an evolution of our armed forces to meet the challenges and opportunities on that limitless frontier."

As part of his Make America Great Again agenda, President Donald Trump has enthusiastically championed the establishment of the sixth armed service, to join the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard.

"Space Force all the way!" he tweeted in August.

The Space Force would be created by 2020. In the interim, the Pentagon plans to set up an independent U.S. Space Command, which would be led by a four-star officer and draw forces from the other armed services, according to the plans Pence unveiled in August.

A 15-page proposal released at the time outlines the need for the force and steps to get there but no bottom line, saying only that any costs associated with it will be sent to Congress in February.

The goal of the new branch, which requires authorization and funding from Congress, would be to defend satellites from attack and perform other space-related tasks. China and Russia are the nation's primary rivals in space.

The idea has bipartisan appeal.

Last year, Alabama Republican Mike Rogers and Tennessee Democrat Jim Cooper, both members of the House Armed Services Committee, pushed to have the Space Force in the Defense authorization bill only to see the proposal lose out to a compromise measure that called for more study.

For years, Pentagon officials scoffed at the idea. The Air Force, which operates the Space Command, said creating a new branch would be costly and disruptive.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to establish a Space Force, with Vice President Mike Pence.

When the proposal for a separate force was floated last year, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pushed back. He wrote to Congress that it would “likely present a narrower and even parochial approach to space operations.”

But with Trump fully on board with the plan this summer, Mattis suggested a course correction.

"We need to address space as a developing war-fighting domain, and a combatant command is certainly one thing that we can establish," Mattis said in August. "This is a process we're in. We are in complete alignment with the president's concern about protecting our assets in space that contribute to our security, to our economy. And we're going to have to address it as other countries show a capability to attack those assets."

Douglas Loverro, deputy assistant Defense secretary for Space Policy under President Barack Obama, told the Space Council Tuesday that study after study has shown the country needs to reorganize its Defense structure to reverse the continuing erosion of U.S. dominance in space.

The U.S. needs a Space Force," Loverro told the council. "The time to address the issue is now when we are at peace, not later when the adversary has gained the upper hand."

Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY

