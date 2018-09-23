Photos: A tiny house with a big "Hart"
01 / 11
Comedian Kevin Hart has curated a tiny house that will be available on Booking.com.
02 / 11
x
03 / 11
This is the interior of the 192 square-foot tiny home curated by comedian Kevin Hart. It has a standard bed, kitchen, living room, and full bath. It will be available on Booking.com starting Sept. 27.
04 / 11
This is the kitchen of the Kevin Hart-curated tiny home on Booking.com.
05 / 11
The tiny house is filled with Kevin Hart's essentials: an Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth speakers, collection of Kevin’s stand-up specials and movies, his favorite Diptyque candle, and more.
06 / 11
The tiny house is filled with Kevin Hart's essentials: an Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth speakers, collection of Kevin’s stand-up specials and movies, his favorite Diptyque candle, and more. This picture labels all the items.
07 / 11
Kevin Hart decorated the “Tiny House with Big Personality.” It includes a standard bed, full bath, kitchen, and living room.
08 / 11
The shelves inside the Kevin Hart-curated tine home on Booking.com has a copy of his book. "I Can't Make This Up."
09 / 11
After its debut in New York City, the Kevin Hart-curated tiny home will be available on Booking.com in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania at Tiny Estates, the world’s largest community of tiny homes. Kevin Hart is originally from Pennsylvania. This is the bedroom of the tiny house.
10 / 11
The tiny house has a full bath complete with a bathrobe and toiletries.
11 / 11
The Kevin Hart-curated tiny house on Booking.com has amenities such as an Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth speakers, collection of Kevin’s stand-up specials and movies, his favorite Diptyque candle, and more. The two guests who stay at the tiny home on its one night in New York City will get tickets to Hart’s sold out "Irresponsible Tour" at Madison Square Garden Sept. 27.
636731358152168815-Wide-Interior.jpg
This is the interior of the 192 square-foot tiny home curated by comedian Kevin Hart. It has a standard bed, kitchen, living room, and full bath. It will be available on Booking.com starting Sept. 27.
Booking.com

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is known for his big personality.

Now, the comedian is teaming up with Booking.com, a travel booking site, and this time he’s going small.

Hart has curated a “Tiny House with Big Personality,” a 268 square-foot home that will debut in New York City on Sept. 27. The house can be booked starting 12 p.m. on Sept. 25.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Hart said that his partnership with Booking.com made sense to him given that he is a road warrior.

“It fits my lifestyle,” he says.  “I love to do things that coincide with what I do, and the way that I move. Being that I am a guy who is constantly on the road, constantly traveling, where I’m staying becomes a priority.”

The tiny house will be stationed in Herald Square for one night only for a price of $54. (Hart is 5’4” tall.) The first person who books the house will get it for the night of Sept. 27. The house can accommodate two guests.

The booking comes with a set of tickets to Hart’s sold out “Irresponsible Tour” that night at Madison Square Garden as well as dinner at The Lamb’s Club, the comedian’s favorite New York City restaurant.

Starting Oct. 1, the house will be moved to Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Hart’s home state. It will be stationed in Tiny Estates, the world’s largest community of tiny homes, for at least three months. A one-night stay there will cost $175.

10 great places to try tiny houses on vacation

The home has a standard bed, full bathroom, kitchen, and living room. Hart has outfitted it with his favorite amenities, such as an Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth speakers, and his choice of a Diptyque candle. Its custom shelves are filled with a collection of Hart’s stand-up specials and movies.

Hart hopes the people who end up staying in the house will appreciate his whimsical décor.

“That’s something that you can get a nice funny laugh out of,” he says. “Kevin is a person who’s out there from time to time. … The tiny house is decorated to fit my needs.”

Booking.com offers accommodations around the world. They don’t just list hotels. According to Booking.com research, 29 percent of U.S. travelers are looking for unusual places to stay when they travel.  The travel site is targeting those people by promoting properties such as igloos, treehouses, houseboats, and castles.

“Offering our users a unique experience of what life is like in someone else’s shoes, especially someone as epic as Kevin Hart,  is just one of the ways we are celebrating the diversity of Booking.com’s inventory and the unforgettable travel experiences our guests can enjoy,” Todd Dunlap, managing director of the Americas for Booking.com, said in a written statement.

Pop-up hotels? Yeah, that’s a thing now

Hart is no stranger to unique accommodations. He often stays in hotels when traveling for business, but when vacationing with his family, he likes to find “something fun so the kids can be blown away.”

Once, he and his wife stayed in a villa in the middle of a rainforest in Thailand.

“You would think it was very simplistic, very standard, something that was not that big of a deal,” he says. “Inside it had a modern feel to it. It was something I’d never seen before. The fact that I felt like we were in the middle of a rainforest was kind of dope.”

Another time, he and his children stayed in what he calls an “adventure house.” It had secret passageways and back doors that would lead them into the kitchen and other parts of the house.

“It was like an obstacle course,” he says.

Hart may be staying in large places now, but he grew up in a tiny house himself. He and his brother were raised by a single mother in North Philadelphia.

“We had just pretty much a room where everything was within that space. We had a bathroom, a kitchen,” he says. “What my mom would do is section the room off, and my brother and I had a section of the room and my mother had another section of the room.”

But that was plenty for him, he says. “It was all we needed.”

Tiny houses: Where to try before you buy
01 / 20
Located in the quintessential small town of Lyons, Colo., WeeCasa is America's largest tiny-house resort.
02 / 20
WeeCasa features 22 different tiny houses, including the popular Hobbit House.
03 / 20
WeeCasa features 22 different tiny houses, including the popular Hobbit House.
04 / 20
The Modern Tiny Home located at WeeCasa is available starting at $159 a night for guests to try out tiny living.
05 / 20
WeeCasa Tiny House Resort features 22 tiny houses along the St. Vrain River in Lyons, Colo.
06 / 20
Tiny houses at WeeCasa Tiny House Resort.
07 / 20
Choose your own tiny home for the night at WeeCasa Tiny House Resort in Lyons, Colo.
08 / 20
A community atmosphere sets WeeCasa apart from typical hotels.
09 / 20
Fireside Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyo., near Grand Teton National Park, offers 23 Wheelhaus tiny-house cabins for rent.
10 / 20
Wheelhaus models available at Fireside Resort include the Wedge and the Caboose. Pictured here is a Caboose cabin that offers 400 square feet on the main level with a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen; a 150 -square-foot loft with two twin beds; and a covered deck.
11 / 20
After adventuring in the Teton Valley, this tiny home makes a great spot to relax.
12 / 20
A tiny home known as Atticus at the Mt. Hood Tiny House Village outside of Portland, Ore.
13 / 20
A tiny home known as Atticus at the Mt. Hood Tiny House Village.
14 / 20
At 261 square feet, The Lincoln has a rustic charm with cedar plank siding and red trim.
15 / 20
The Lincoln sleeps up to five.
16 / 20
A tiny home known as The Savannah at the Mt. Hood Tiny House Village.
17 / 20
A tiny home known as The Savannah at the Mt. Hood Tiny House Village.
18 / 20
A tiny home known as Scarlett at the Mt. Hood Tiny House Village.
19 / 20
A tiny home known as Scarlett at the Mt. Hood Tiny House Village.
20 / 20
A tiny home known as Zoe at the Mt. Hood Tiny House Village.
The most unique places to stay in the USA, according to Booking.com
01 / 99
The Bama Bed and Breakfast offers a tailgate package, allowing guests to use the large, shaded side yard of the property for their pre-game party.
02 / 99
The Bama Bed and Breakfast was built at the turn of the 19th century. It is one block from the University of Alabama's Legendary Strip.
03 / 99
Located just north of Fairbanks in Alaska, the Borealis Basecamp offers views of the all with the Northern Lights overhead.
04 / 99
The Borealis Basecamp is surrounded by nature. The ceilings wrap around you, while a 16-foot curved window placed directly overhead provides east to north horizon sky visibility.
05 / 99
Palisades Estate in Arizona is a five-bedroom golfer's paradise located just minutes away from Eagle Mountain Golf Course, SunRidge Canyon Golf Club and the Desert Canyon Golf Club.
06 / 99
Palisades Estate as a rooftop deck with views of the McDowell Mountains. The estate also has a cinema-style movie theater with 12 reclining leather chairs.
07 / 99
The 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville, Ark. is a 104-room boutique hotel with more than 12,000 feet of exhibition space.
08 / 99
Upon arrival, guests at the 21c Museum Hotel in Arkansas are greeted by two dramatic pieces – “Orange Tree,” a large-scale sculpture, and “Making Change,” a Fleetwood Cadillac limousine covered in thousands of coins.
09 / 99
Just tonight, one fan can stay in the Nick Jonas tour bus in Los Angeles.
10 / 99
One fan will be able to stay on the Nick Jonas tour bus in Los Angeles.
11 / 99
Dunton Hot Springs is a small and exclusive resort nestled deep in the San Juan Mountains of the Colorado Rockies.
12 / 99
Dunton Hot Springs is a perfectly restored ghost town with hand-hewn log cabins; a saloon, and trails.
13 / 99
Grace Mayflower Inn and Spa is ocated in the idyllic town of Washington in Connecticut.
14 / 99
The Grace Maylflower Inn and Spa is renowned as one of Northeast America's most luxurious hideaways.
15 / 99
Located in historic downtown Lewes, Del., alongside the canal, the Dogfish Inn was designed with beer lovers in mind as a base camp to explore the Dogfish Head Brewery.
16 / 99
The Dogfish Inn The Inn offers 16 modern rooms, plus a Cottage Suite for up to four people.
17 / 99
Only tonight, one fan will be able to stay n the Booking.com Basketball Suite at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla.
18 / 99
The Booking.com suite at the American Airlines Arena in Miami will be available just tonight. Other perks include VIP access tour of the AmericanAirlines Arena, professional on-court photo and dinner in the AmericanAirlines Lounge presented by Grey Goose.
19 / 99
Chateau Elan Winery offers wine tastings, spa treatments and golf.
20 / 99
The 3,500-acre Chateau Elan WInery in Georgia features three types of accommodations: an inn, spa suites, and golf villas, as well as four golf courses, eight restaurants, a European-style health spa, wine market, equestrian show center and tennis center.
21 / 99
The Hale Kamalani Villa in Hawaii has two outdoor showers, a private pool and a balcony that overlooks the ocean.
22 / 99
Hale Kamalani Villa in Hawaii is near a white sandy beach.
23 / 99
The Victor Tiny House in Idaho has all the basics you need while on vacation, including a living room, a bed and a bathroom.
24 / 99
The Victor Tiny House in Idaho even has an outdoor dining area with views of the mountains..
25 / 99
The Emil Bach House, built in 1915, is one of the most unique homes in the country thanks to its famous architect, Frank Lloyd Wright.
26 / 99
Designed by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the Emil Bach House seen here in Chicago is a Prairie style house located in the Rodgers Park neighborhood.
27 / 99
Set in a Monolithic Dome, Thyme for Bed was built in 1999. Its concrete and steel shell is fireproof and can sustain winds of up to 300 mph.
28 / 99
Inside Thyme for Bed in Indiana, the one-piece structure features three guest bedrooms, including a master suite with a see-through fireplace and jacuzzi, four and-a-half bathrooms, a large dining area, and two living room/common areas.
29 / 99
The century-old Lansing family farm in Dyersville, Iowa was the location to of the baseball diamond from the film "Field of Dreams."
30 / 99
The Lansing family farm in Dyersville, Iowa is known as the Field of Dreams house because it was featured in the movie.
31 / 99
Established in 1862, the Circle S Ranch has been a working ranch for six generations.
32 / 99
The Circle S Ranch in Kansas has 12 suite-style rooms that span between three different floors, each with its own decor and name. On the floors, guests will also find a large common area and beverage station.
33 / 99
The Kentucky Castle is nestled between horse farms and bourbon distilleries in Versailles, Ky.
34 / 99
The Kentucky Castle features 10 luxury rooms and suites, an on-site restaurant specializing in locally-sourced, healthy food and a Master Bourbon Steward to teach each guest about the state’s spirit.
35 / 99
The Inn at the Old Jail was originally built as a New Orleans police jail and patrol station in 1902. The Queen Anne-style Inn combines historic preservation with modern amenities.
36 / 99
The Inn at the Old Jail in New Orleans has nine bedrooms filled with antiques, including original police memorabilia. Even the Inn’s Yvonne Bechet Library is named after the highest-ranking female officer in New Orleans history, who served at the Old Jail station house for 22 years.
37 / 99
The Keeper’s Cottage at West Quoddy Station in Maine is located on the Easternmost Point of the United States. Visitors can watch the first sunrise over the ocean there.
38 / 99
The Keepers Cottage in Maine was completed in 2011 and is a reconstruction of the 1806 West Quoddy Head Light Keepers House.
39 / 99
The Savage River Lodge and Yurts is tucked away in the middle of Savage River State Forest in Maryland.
40 / 99
The Savage River Lodge and Yurts has 18 "mini" lodges consisting of two stories of living space.
41 / 99
Borden Flats Lighthouse in Massachusetts is one of the nation's only offshore caisson lighthouses open to the public. It is located at the mouth of the Taunton River.
42 / 99
The Borden Flats Lighthouse was built in the late 1800s. It now features solar electricity and a modern kitchen. It also contains a bathroom with an eco-friendly toilet and sink, a flat-screen TV, one queen-size pillow-top mattress and indoor heat. Guests will be provided with a shuttle across 1,500 feet of water.
43 / 99
The Charlevoix Mushroom Homes in Michigan are four homes by Earl Young, the famous eccentric builder/architect known for his mushroom house, a hobbit style home. The main house is known as The Thatch House.
44 / 99
The Mushroom House in Michican features six bedrooms, five and a half baths, as well as a media room and sitting area on the upper level. Other amenities include a washer and dryer, under-floor heating, a large gourmet kitchen with full bar seating and an outdoor grill.
45 / 99
The Covington Inn is a houseboat in the Mississippi River in Mnnesota.It is trimmed stem to stern in mahogany, brass and bronze,.
46 / 99
Sleeping quarters at th Covington Inn in Minnesota feature a mix of built-in cabinets with simple furnishings from the Covington's work era. Salvaged fixtures, nautical antiques and historic art provide reminders of the river and the inn's past life.
47 / 99
The Delta Bohemian Guest House in Mississippi is a two-bedroom, two-story home built in 1917 and restored in 2012.
48 / 99
The Delta Bohemian Guest House has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a fenced in backyard with a garden, pond and picnic area.
49 / 99
The Brinkman Farmstead Bed and Breakfast is located in the center of historic German wine country in Missouri. It is a new post-and-beam barn that features an interactive dairy processing area on the first floor and guest rooms in the hayloft.
50 / 99
The Brinkman Farmstead Bed and Breakfast dates back from 1857 to the farm's latest addition in 2012.
51 / 99
The Montana Wooden Castle features an Observatory with a 360-degree view. The house is centrally located in the middle of a valley. You can even cross country ski right out the door.
52 / 99
the Montana Wooden Castle is a five-bedroom log home with a billiards table, table tennis, fitness center, steam room, minibar, and outdoor fireplace.
53 / 99
The Boathouse in Nebraska is located on 32 acres of land, overlooking a private 12-acre lake.
54 / 99
The Boathouse in Nebraska is a completely renovated luxury boathous with three queen size air beds that are easily stowed, a walk-in travertine tile shower, a double-sided fireplace and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
55 / 99
Nestled south of the majestic Nevada Sierras in the town of Alamo, ls a desert hideaway known as the Cowboy’s Dream.
56 / 99
Cowboy's Dream in Nevada is a sprawling mansion featuring luxury amenities and a wide variety of spaces such as the Great Room and the Bunk House where guests can socialize and unwind.
57 / 99
The Covered Bridge House is named after its most unique feature on property--the historic Bartlett Covered Bridge, which spans the Saco River and is one of only 53 covered bridges left in New Hampshire. Built in 1850, the bridge is 183 feet long.
58 / 99
The Covered Bridge House is in the Mount Washington Valley in New Hampshire, along the banks of the Saco River.
59 / 99
Known as America's first seaside resort, the historical 19th century Congress Hall in New Jersey offers 108 guestrooms, including newly renovated Junior Suites, each one individually named for the U.S. presidents or dignitaries who spent their summers there.
60 / 99
Congress Hall has overlooked the Atlantic Ocean, in the town of Cape May, N.J., for more than 200 years. It was once known as "The Summer White House."
61 / 99
Kokopelli's Cave in New Mexico is a man-made cave, built 70 feet below ground. It was originally created as office space for geologist and former owner, Bruce Black. It is now a 1700-square foot overnight destination built into the vertical cliffs of Tertiary Ojo Alamo Sandstone.
62 / 99
Kokopelli's Cave in New Mexico has a master bedroom, living area, replica Native American kiva, dining area, full kitchen and a bathroom with a waterfall shower and Jacuzzi tub. The entrance is located near the cliff face and is reached by walking down a sloping path and steps.
63 / 99
For one night only, tonight, a guests will be able to spend the night in the Empire State Building in New York.
64 / 99
For the first time ever, one traveler and a guest will have the opportunity to book a one-of-a-kind overnight experience in the Empire State Building. Guests can enjoy dinner on the 86th floor open-air observation deck to sunrise yoga overlooking the Manhattan skyline. This is the kitchen of the accommodations.
65 / 99
sunrise yoga overlooking the Manhattan skyline. This is the living room of the accommodations.
66 / 99
sunrise yoga overlooking the Manhattan skyline. This is the sitting room of the accommodations.
67 / 99
Art of Living Retreat Center in Boone, N.C. is urrounded by 380 acres of forest and perched on top of Heavenly Mountain.
68 / 99
Art of Living Retreat Center in Boone, N.C. is a holistic wellness center with a focus on Ayurveda treatments.
69 / 99
The Dakotah Rose Bed and Breakfast in North Dakota is one of the few well-preserved examples of massive architect-designed homes built by affluent North Dakotans, the Carr family, at the turn of the century.
70 / 99
The Dakotah Rose Bed and Breakfast in Minot, N.D. is located on 1.5 acres of Souris River-front property.
71 / 99
The Old Pine Treehouse is halfway between Cleveland and Columbus in Glenmont, Ohio.
72 / 99
The Old Pine Treehouse in Ohio is just one of the six treehouses on the property -- two designed by Pete Nelson, treehouse designer and star of Discovery Channel's hit series, "Treehouse Masters," and the rest designed by owner, Kevin Mooney.
73 / 99
The two-story Prairie House in Oklahoma features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a kitchen on the lower level. The entire second story is designated for living and entertaining. It is nestled on three acres of Oklahoma prairie, with views of the countryside.
74 / 99
Architect Herb Greene built the Prairie House in Oklahoma in 1961 as a founding example of what came to be known as "organic architecture."
75 / 99
The Vintages Trailer Resort in Oregon contains 19 different trailers, grouped together to form their own little neighborhood within the 14-acre Willamette Wine Country RV Park.
76 / 99
Each trailer at Vintages Trailer Resort in Oregon offers a different lodging experience. Amenities include gourmet pour-over coffee from Caravan Coffee, terry cloth robes, comfortable mattresses, fine hotel-quality linens, a propane grill, and a wine opener.
77 / 99
Red Caboose Motel in Ronks, Pa. has 38 cabooses. The rooms are divided into 11 general floor plans.
78 / 99
Red Caboose Motel in Ronks, Pa. also has a baggage car, mail car and the Shady Rest Hotel Farmhouse Efficiency Suite.
79 / 99
The Chanler, is the only hotel located on Newport's famed Cliff Walk in Rhode Island. It is surrounded by acres of manicured gardens and overlooks the Atlantic.
80 / 99
The Chamler at Cliff Walk, R.I., has 20 rooms. each designed around a historical period or decorative theme.
81 / 99
Beaufort Shrimp Boat in South Carolina is a working shrimp boat with a kitchen, a living area with a card table, a bathroom and a bedroom with two bunks. Two crew members onboard take guests out for a ride along the Beaufort waterfront, to show how they work.
82 / 99
Town Hall Inn in South Dakota was originally constructed as Lead's town hall in 1912. Since then, the building has held many functions, including the mayor's and treasurer's office, court room, jail, judge's chambers and even gallows, which were directly behind the building. The Homestake Mining Company housed their general offices in the building for nearly 50 years.
83 / 99
The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Terminal Station is a train-themed hotel featuring Pullman Train Car guest rooms, each with a queen size bed.
84 / 99
The Chattanooga Choo Choo in Tennessee is in the MacArthur building. It features rooms with a king bed or two queen beds, and a heated indoor pool with a four-story glass ceiling. Guests can grab a drink at the Hush Lounge, shop at Refinery 423, or check out the All America Rose Selection gardens.
85 / 99
The house from the famous nighttime soap opera "Dallas" will open to travelers one night on April 2. TV show “Dallas,” you better get your cowboy hat ready because J.R. Ewing is opening his doors to Booking.com guests. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of one of the show, four guests will have the chance to “Live Like an Ewing” at the Southfork Ranch in Texas.
86 / 99
Guests at the Southfork Ranch in Texas will be given a private tour of the of the property, treated to popcorn and other snacks while watching Season’s 1 and 2 of “Dallas,” and get a home-cooked breakfast at the Ewing family back patio glass table, the original table from the show.
87 / 99
Under Canvas at Zion offers a glamping experience on 196 acres bordering Zion National Park in Utah.
88 / 99
The Trapp Family Lodge, established by th eTrapp family of "Sound of Music" fame, is located on 2,500 acres in Stowe, Vt.
89 / 99
Berry Hill Resort in South Boston, Va. has been welcoming guests since 1728. The mansion is nestled among a 650-acre forest.
90 / 99
Berry Hill Resort shoot in South Boston, Va. features 92 rooms, adorned with antiques, Italian handcrafted beds, towel warmers and a veranda with sweeping views of the hills. There are also two antique-filled suites located on the second level of the building. the Carrington and Bruce Suite.
91 / 99
Nestled in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, overlooking the 268-foot Snoqualmie Falls in Washington state, Salish Lodge and Spa. served as inspiration for the Great Northern Hotel and offers guests a Twin Peaks experience with their Great Northern Escape package.. This one-of-a-kind experience allows you to explore the show’s locations around the Lodge, cozy up in one of the 85 guest rooms while binge-watching the first season, relax with Damn Good Coffee and Cherry Pie, in The Attic, or join your fellow Peakies for a Dale Cooper cocktail.
92 / 99
The Mansion on O Street is outfitted with antiques and furnishings from all around the world. It has more than 70 hidden doors to explore throughout the property.
93 / 99
The Mansion on O Street featured on Booking.com Joy Asico/AP Images for Booking.com
94 / 99
The Mansion on O Street offers more than 100 rooms and suites in a restored townhouse that also serves as a museum and artist's residence in Washington, D.C. .
95 / 99
Adventures on the Gorge in West Virginia has accommodation options such as deluxe cabins tucked in the woods with private hot tubs, simple mountain cabins, rustic cabins, and luxury vacation rentals.
96 / 99
The Brewery Creek Inn in Mineral Point, Wis. offers do-it-yourself room service and a brewery that serves ut nothing but European beer styles.
97 / 99
The Brewery Creek Inn in Mineral Point, Wis. has five rooms above the brew pub, and the two cottages. Springside Cottage is perhaps the oldest operating guest house in Mineral Point, and was built between 1843 and 1847.
98 / 99
The Rustic Inn Creekside Resort and Spa at Jackson Hole, Wyo. features personalized butler service and a 2,300-square foot spa. Accommodation choices include guest rooms, private cabins and luxury spa suites – each outfitted with a balcony.
99 / 99
The Rustic Inn Creekside Resort and Spa at Jackson Hole, Wyo. is just a short drive from the south entrance of the nation's first National Park.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com