Comcast has made it official: The Internet and pay-TV provider plans an all-cash offer to outbid Disney's $52.4 billion bid for 21st Century Fox's movie and TV studios.

The move, after weeks of speculation that it might make such a bid, sets up a clash of media titans fighting to bolster their holdings to compete with deep-pocketed tech companies, such as Netflix, Apple and Amazon, that increasingly fill Americans' entertainment needs.

The Philadelphia, Pa.-based Comcast, which also owns NBC Universal, released a statement Tuesday confirming that it is considering an offer that would be "at a premium to the value of the current all-share offer from Disney."

Comcast did not mention an actual amount of its bid in the statement, but earlier news reports have estimated that Comcast's bid would be about $60 billion for Fox's studios, its one-third stake in Hulu, Fox's 22 regional sports networks and its stake in U.K.-based satellite TV and Internet provider Sky.

Comcast (CMCSA) shares fell 1.7%, while Disney (DIS) shares lost 0.8%.

Disney CEO Robert Iger has championed the Fox acquisition as integral to the company's goals of expanding an already-impressive content catalog and increasing the strength of its planned subscription movie and TV service.

Fox's regional sports stations would buttress Disney's ESPN networks and its recently-launched ESPN+ streaming service ($4.99 monthly). And the Fox TV and movie studios could strengthen Disney's box office dominance and provide more content for its exclusive movie and TV subscription streaming service, expected to launch in late 2019.

The deal would establish Disney as a "content king" and give Iger "a clear runway to gain market and mind share from the likes of Netflix," said Daniel Ives, head of technology research with market research firm GBH Insights, in a note to investors Tuesday.

That edge would evaporate if Comcast succeeds. Fox also would lose — and Comcast stands to gain — a majority stake in streaming service Hulu. Currently, Disney, Comcast and Fox hold 30% stakes, with Time Warner holding 10%.

The victor would also become a player in international content distribution as the deal includes Fox's 39% stake in Sky, which has 22.5 million pay-TV and broadband customers across the U.K. and Europe, including Austria, Germany and Italy. The Murdoch family — Rupert Murdoch and brothers James Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch — which controls Fox, is attempting to buy the 61% of Sky it does not own, but U.K. regulators have stalled that transaction.

Comcast has also interceded in this deal, three months ago with a $31 billion bid for the bulk of Sky.

"With Comcast already going after Sky assets in Europe, this would be a logical and 'aggressive move' for Comcast to go after these golden entertainment assets of Fox and would move Comcast to the forefront of the streaming game potentially over the coming years, in our opinion," Ives said.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts' interest in the Fox assets is not new. Comcast had expressed interest last year — along with Disney, Verizon and Amazon — when Fox made it known its assets might be had, as part of the Murdochs' move to a streamlined Fox broadcasting company.

The Murdochs made their choice obvious in December 2017 when Disney and Fox announced their merger plans. But Comcast hopes to sway shareholders with its offer, as Disney and Fox prepare for special stockholder meetings (no dates set) to vote on the merger.

For consumers, the battle could have huge repercussions. For instance, a Comcast victory could dash any fans' dreams of an on-screen mash-up involving the X-Men and Marvel's largest superhero group, the Avengers.

Comcast would gain a smaller Marvel team-up with the Fox deal, as its Universal unit has the rights to individual films starring The Incredible Hulk, as well as the rights to Namor the Sub-Mariner (Marvel's equivalent of DC's Aquaman).

Also at risk is a chance for Disney to complete its Star Wars collection, gaining complete rights to the entire Star Wars saga by closing the deal — another potential boon for its upcoming streaming service.

Sports fans will likely be affected regardless of the outcome. Both Disney, which owns ESPN, and Comcast, which has nine NBC Sports regional networks, would benefit by scoring Fox's 22 regional sports networks, which are spread across the U.S. including YES (New York Yankees), Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket (UCLA, USC, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Clippers) and Fox Sports Ohio/SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland Cavaliers, Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State University).

The question is whether regulators would allow such a combination of sports networks. Disney’s control of additional sports, along with FX and National Geographic — also among the assets Fox is looking to shed — "would give Disney the ability to drive up prices" for pay TV service and force growing broadband TV services such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV and YouTube TV to carry more networks, said Rich Greenfield, a media and technology analyst with financial services firm BTIG in New York, recently in a blog post analyzing the Comcast-Disney battle.

Expect a battle of super-heroic proportions over the Fox assets, Greenfield recently told USA TODAY. That's because Comcast needs to snatch the last media crown jewels as an offensive and defensive move.

Comcast has likely been emboldened — and forced into action — by expectations that a federal judge will approve AT&T's $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner. The Justice Department fought against the merger in a six-week trial that ended April 30. Judge Richard Leon is expected to rule on the DOJ's case against the merger by June 12.

For Comcast, "there is no other large-scale media asset to buy," Greenfield said, "not to mention … the increased leverage that it would bring to Disney would be unprecedented in the sports-cable network world."

